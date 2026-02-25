TAIPEI, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news article from Mnews:

Imagine standing beneath a 21-meter tower of glowing light while drones paint the night sky above you, fireworks burst overhead, and the sounds of Irish tap dancers echo through the warm evening air. This is the 2026 Taiwan Lantern Festival — and it's happening in Chiayi County from March 3 to 15, 2026.

If you've been looking for a reason to visit Taiwan in early spring, this is it.

Taiwan Lantern Festival is one of Asia's most beloved annual celebrations, the Taiwan Lantern Festival marks the end of the Lunar New Year period with an explosion of light, color, and culture. Each year it rotates to a different city, and 2026 brings it to Chiayi County — a region nestled between the mountains of Alishan and the coastline of the Taiwan Strait, and one of the island's most underrated destinations.

This year's theme, "Glow with Taiwan, Light Up Chiayi," promises far more than pretty lanterns. Spread across 16 themed zones, the festival weaves together Chiayi's identity as a place of modern agriculture, environmental innovation, youth creativity, and deep cultural roots.

The festival has curated 12 official "must-see" attractions, and several of them are genuinely extraordinary. The centerpiece is "Glow of Alishan," a towering 21-meter main lantern synchronized to a full sound and light show — the kind of spectacle you'll be describing to friends back home for years. Each evening, massive drone light shows choreograph hundreds of illuminated aircraft into shifting patterns above the festival grounds, followed by celebratory fireworks displays.

For performing arts lovers, the international lineup is remarkable. Expect performances from France's Cavalcade of White Horses, high-energy Irish Tap Dancing, the beloved Taiwanese Paper Windmill Theatre, and the iconic Ming Hwa Yuan Arts & Cultural Group. Street carnivals and large-scale parades run throughout the event, meaning there's always something happening whether you wander in on opening night or the last day.

Technology fans will want to spend time in the Osaka Expo TECH WORLD Pavilion and the whimsical Super Mario Starry Carnival zone — a nod to Taiwan's embrace of global pop culture and digital innovation.

Chiayi is very accessible by high-speed rail. The Chiayi HSR Station connects you to Taipei in under 90 minutes, and free shuttle buses run directly from both the HSR station and the TRA Chiayi Station into the festival grounds. If you're driving, seven free parking lots offer over 10,000 spaces — though shuttles are genuinely the easier option given expected crowd sizes in the millions.

The official festival website is available in English, Japanese, and Korean at 2026taiwanlanternfestival.org/En , where you'll find zone maps, event schedules, and everything you need to plan your visit. A dedicated transportation site provides live updates on parking, shuttle routes, and traffic — handy to bookmark on your phone before you arrive.

Chiayi itself is worth building a longer trip around. The gateway to Alishan National Scenic Area, Taiwan's famous high-mountain forest railway, and home to exceptional local cuisine — turkey rice being the dish you absolutely must try — the county rewards visitors who linger beyond the festival grounds.

Whether you're a first-time visitor to Taiwan or a returning traveler finally venturing beyond Taipei, the 2026 Taiwan Lantern Festival offers a genuinely unmissable window into the warmth, creativity, and spectacle that makes this island so special. Don't miss it.

Original link: https://www.mnews.tw/story/20260225sot1300009