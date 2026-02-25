LAS VEGAS, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY will present its most comprehensive North American portfolio, technology and service at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Under the theme "Together, We Move the Future Forward", SANY will demonstrate how performance, intelligent technology and long-term partnership are driving the next era of construction equipment.

MORE MUSCLE, LESS MARKUP

At Booth F44054, SANY will display 32 machines and 17 attachments, including 10 new models designed for the North American market. Among these:

TECHNOLOGIES CONNECTING MACHINES, DATA AND PEOPLE

Beyond equipment, SANY will demonstrate a suite of intelligent solutions designed to minimize downtime and maximize uptime.

Beyond that, SANY will showcase its service capabilities designed to keep equipment running smoothly. For 20 years in America, SANY has been growing with its customers, building trust through machines. At CONEXPO 2026, join us to experience how SANY is shaping the future of construction.