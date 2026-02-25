SHANGHAI, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 25 to 27, 2026, productronica China 2026 will be held grandly at Halls E1-E5 and W1-W4 of the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. As an important display and exchange platform for the electronic manufacturing industry, this edition will feature over 1,000 exhibitors across its exhibition area of nearly 100,000 square meters. It will focus on the needs of multiple fields, including automobiles, industry, communication electronics, and medical electronics. It aims to present an "innovation feast" covering the entire industrial chain of electronic production to the industry, highlighting smart factories, new energy vehicle technology, and the digital future. The visitor registration is going on heatedly, please R egister N ow !

Highlight industry trends in the electronic intelligent manufacturing industrial chain

Halls E1 & E2: High-density and high-reliability wiring harness processing—Building a robust foundation for high-end manufacturing

Driven by technological advancements in new energy vehicles, high-end consumer electronics, and industrial equipment, wiring harness processing and connector manufacturing are rapidly evolving beyond traditional technical boundaries. Intelligent production is emerging as a core strategy for reducing costs and enhancing efficiency. A host of leading industry enterprises will showcase automated wiring harness processing equipment and solutions—spanning equipment, products, and systems—to fully address industry upgrade needs and establish a solid foundation for connectivity and transmission across downstream sectors, such as new energy vehicles and industrial control.

Halls E3 & E4: SMT breakthroughs driving electronic manufacturing upgrades

From micron-level precision mounting to carbon-neutral production lines, surface mount technology (SMT) is redefining industry boundaries through miniaturization, intelligence, and green transformation. This year's exhibition serves not only as a real-world testing ground for cutting-edge SMT but also as a core platform that connects upstream and downstream opportunities along the industrial chain, fostering collaboration and shaping the future together. The exhibition will comprehensively showcase ongoing technological advancements and innovative business models within the industry, opening up new avenues and possibilities for holistic upgrades of electronic manufacturing.

Hall E5: Test and Measurement Exhibition Area—Showcasing core solutions to address key manufacturing challenges

As electronic products grow more complex and quality standards become increasingly rigorous, test and measurement technologies are rapidly advancing toward greater precision, intelligent diagnostics, and integrated data solutions. The test and measurement section of the exhibition will highlight one-stop solutions spanning AOI, SPI, X-ray inspection, and intelligent data analytics. These innovative technologies address critical challenges in electronic manufacturing, ensuring high quality and reliability throughout the process.

Hall W1: Dispensing and Chemical Materials Exhibition Area—Delivering integrated solutions for precision processes and innovative materials

As microelectronic packaging technology advances in precision and structural bonding requirements become increasingly stringent, dispensing technologies and electronic chemical materials are now critical to ensuring product reliability and enabling miniaturized integration. Within the Dispensing and Injection & Electronic Chemical Materials Exhibition Area, industry leaders will showcase innovative solutions including intelligent dispensing systems, premium adhesives, and functional electronic materials. This one-stop exhibition addresses process challenges faced by sectors such as consumer electronics, new energy vehicles, and semiconductor packaging, offering robust support for enhancing product reliability and boosting production efficiency.

Hall W2: Flexible automation as the foundation of smart factories

As industrial intelligence transformation enters a new stage of development, flexible manufacturing and unmanned warehousing have become essential strategies for manufacturers seeking to reduce costs and boost efficiency. The Robotics and Intelligent Warehousing Exhibition Area will spotlight the practical application of "smart factories," showcasing products in core areas such as industrial robots, sensors, and intelligent warehousing systems. This exhibition aims to support manufacturing enterprises in accelerating their smart factory strategies, overcoming efficiency bottlenecks in both production and logistics.

Hall W3: Motion Control Exhibition Area—Accelerating intelligent manufacturing and electric innovation

The explosive growth of the new energy vehicle industry, combined with ongoing advancements in industrial automation, has positioned motion control technology as a key driver of intelligent manufacturing. To respond to this trend, this year's exhibition features a dedicated area for motion control and new energy vehicle technology. The area is set to showcase servo systems, linear motors, motion controllers, precision guide rails, and innovative solutions for new energy processes such as battery production and electric drive assembly. These offerings are set to deliver targeted momentum for the upgrading of motion control technologies and the growth of the new energy vehicle sector.

