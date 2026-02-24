Telin Partners with IPification to Launch Telin Mobile Network Verification – Revolutionizing Digital Identity at the Network Level

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin), a leading global digital connectivity and infrastructure provider, announced a strategic partnership with IPification to launch and commercialize Telin Mobile Network Verification (MNV), a network-level digital identity solution designed to deliver seamless, secure, and instant user authentication—without the need for OTPs or additional applications.

Fresh from a successful commercial launch with Telkomsel in Indonesia, Telin's MNV is battle-tested and is available across more than 40 mobile networks worldwide. By blending Telin's unmatched global network reach and operator relationships with IPification's pioneering mobile identity technology, businesses can now silently authenticate with a single user tap consenting to the use of the network Data

Turning Networks into Trusted Identity Engines

In today's fast-moving digital world of finance, e-commerce, gaming, OTT platforms, and public services, old-school SMS OTPs are pressured by phishing scams, SIM swaps, and bot attacks. Telin MNV redefines authentication by anchoring it directly to the network's inherent trustworthiness. This delivers effortless, secure verification natively integrated into the infrastructure users engage with daily.

"Digital identity works best when it's built into the infrastructure users already rely on," said Stefan Kostic, CEO of IPification. "Together with Telin, we're enabling authentication that happens at the network level—removing unnecessary friction while giving enterprises a more secure and reliable way to verify users."

Real Results That Matter

Working silently behind the scenes, Telin MNV transforms customer journeys and business operations alike. Enterprises will enjoy instant and OTP-free authentication that delights users, protection against phishing and account takeovers, and lower costs from fewer failed attempts. Mobile operators gain a new revenue stream, turning network intelligence into high-value API services that scale effortlessly to meet massive demand.

Ready for the Biggest Stages

The solution shines for real-world mobile scenarios. "We are excited to complement our Telco APIs signals with TS.43, where Android subscribers on Wi-Fi can now be authenticated without having their mobile data turned on," said John Tolton, SVP Messaging Mobile Identity & Voice at Telin. "This is an important development for the OTT developer community and mobile network operators, as it enhances authentication options while complementing existing SMS-based authentication revenue."

This partnership is a bold step toward making mobile networks the heart of digital trust, security, and opportunity worldwide, building directly on the Network API advancements as a continuation in Telin's previous collaboration announcement.

About Telin

Founded in 2007, Telin is a leading global digital enabler delivering premium international mobility, connectivity and tailored solutions for wholesale, enterprise, digital, and retail customers. Telin supports its customers through global offices in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan region, the United States, Timor Leste, the United Arab Emirates, and Myanmar, with representatives in the United Kingdom, the Philippines, India, Vietnam, and Canada.

Telin infrastructure spans over 306,376 kilometers of submarine cable systems across 27 global networks, backed by 162 Points of Presence in 35 countries and regions, and more than 19 Tier II to Tier IV data centers in strategic locations including Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Timor Leste, and Indonesia.

Telin is dedicated to changing the way you connect and drive digital transformation worldwide.

For more information, visit www.telin.net

About IPification

IPification is building the backbone of mobile authentication of today and tomorrow. By verifying the phone number, SIM card, and device via IP address, IPification patented technology is enabling secure, passwordless, zero-tap compatible mobile user authentication, registration, transaction approval, and fraud prevention solutions for any mobile application. Readily available across numerous countries and regions, IPification is trusted by the leading telecom, technology, payment, and OTT companies.

For more information, please visit www.ipification.com

