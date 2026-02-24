TAIPEI, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk, a leading provider of industrial-grade memory solutions, announced the CXL Add-in Card (AIC), a major addition to its CXL product portfolio. Innodisk developed this CXL-based expansion card in response to rising memory demands in next-generation computing and the limited scalability of current motherboard designs. Connecting via the widespread and mature PCIe interface, the CXL AIC delivers fast memory access without occupying system DIMM slots. It also provides greater flexibility in memory usage and allocation. Its HHHL form factor, paired with Innodisk's compact DDR5 RDIMM/RDIMM VLP, unlocks new possibilities for micro data centers and edge systems, especially in latency-critical scenarios such as 5G networking, high-frequency trading, and smart medical imaging.

Flexible Memory Expansion Up to 256GB

The Innodisk CXL AIC features two onboard RDIMM sockets that provide flexible memory expansion up to 256GB (128GB x2), allowing easy capacity adjustment by swapping RDIMM modules based on system needs. By connecting through PCIe slots, it not only preserves the system's native DIMM slots but also delivers an additional 32GB/s of bandwidth via its PCIe Gen 5 x8 interface. This minimizes latency when the CPU accesses shared memory, enabling faster data flow for bandwidth-intensive applications such as AI inference and edge processing.

CXL 2.0 Capabilities for Dynamic Workloads

As a CXL 2.0 Type 3 memory expansion solution supporting CXL.mem and CXL.io, the Innodisk CXL AIC not only reduces system latency and complexity but also enables memory pooling across multiple hosts, improving overall system efficiency. This makes it particularly well-suited for applications with fluctuating workloads, such as 5G networking and high-frequency trading in financial markets.

Compact Design for Edge

The Innodisk CXL AIC comes in a compact HHHL form factor with an additional FHHL bracket included, ensuring compatibility with various chassis configurations. When paired with Innodisk DDR5 RDIMM VLP memory, it further minimizes space requirements and enhances internal layout flexibility. This optimized design is ideal for space-constrained edge servers and deployments.

A Configurable and Cost-Effective Solution

Building on its leadership in industrial DRAM modules, Innodisk offers the CXL AIC with configurable RDIMM specifications to meet diverse customer requirements. It serves as a reliable, cost-effective edge solution for memory expansion that eliminates the need for expensive motherboard redesigns as system requirements continue to grow.