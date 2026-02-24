FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stevie® Awards, organizer of the world's premier business awards programs, announced the winners of five Grand Stevie® Award trophies in the 13th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards , the only awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners in various categories were announced on 12 February. Those awards were determined by the average scores of more than 125 executives worldwide acting as judges.

The 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards have recognized organizations in 23 markets, including Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, mainland China, France, Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan region, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam.

The Grand ("best of show") Stevie Award trophy is awarded to only a handful of organizations in each of the nine Stevie Awards competitions. In the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, one Grand Stevie Award is presented to the most honored organization, and one to each of the highest-scoring nominations in the four markets that submitted the most nominations.

ORGANIZATION OF THE YEAR: SM Supermalls, across China and the Philippines, is this year's most honored organization, with 52 award points earned through four Gold, 11 Silver, and 12 Bronze Stevie wins. The organization also won this honor in the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards in 2019. SM Companies won Grand Stevies in the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards in 2020, 2021, and 2025.

Grand Stevie Awards will also be conferred upon the highest-rated nominations from the four nations that submitted the most nominations to this year's competition. These winners are:

AUSTRALIA: Neurolead , of Tanawha, Queensland, received an average score from the judges of 9.0 out of a possible 10 for their nomination entitled "Neurolead: Scaling Health and Safety Excellence Through a Perfect NPS 100 Global Model," which won the Gold Stevie Award in the category that recognizes Innovative Achievement in Health and Safety Excellence.

CHINA: Publicis Influence China , based in Shanghai, wins this honor with an average score of 9.1 for their nomination called "Publicis Influence: Transforming China's Influencer Investment with Data-Driven Precision," winner of the Gold Stevie for Innovation in Social Media Marketing.

INDIA: Cisco Systems Ind Pvt Ltd , of Bengaluru, Karnataka, won the Gold Stevie in the category Innovation in AI-Driven Customer Service – Computer Industries, with an average score of 9.3—the highest in the entire competition—for the nomination "SPectra: Revolutionizing Service Provider and Hyperscaler Experience with AI-Driven Innovation, Powered by RADKitPulse and Agntcy." This is the third Grand Stevie Award earned by Cisco Systems in India in the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, having won also in 2022 and 2023 (Organization of the Year).

THE PHILIPPINES: Manila Electric Company (Meralco) , Pasig City, wins for the nomination "No One Left in the Dark: How Meralco Brought 24/7 Sustainable Power to Cagbalete Island." The nomination earned the Gold Stevie for Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Videos, with an average score of 9.14.

The 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards also includes the People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Companies, a worldwide public vote for all nominees in the competition's Company/Organization categories. Voting is ongoing through 13 March. People's Choice winners will receive a crystal People's Choice Stevie Award trophy.

Winners in the 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards will be celebrated during an awards banquet on 17 April at the Venetian Hotel in Macau. Tickets for the awards banquet are on sale now.

PR Newswire Asia is the official news release distribution partner of the 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

adobo magazine is the official Creative Media Partner of the 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

George Mason University Korea and the university's Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship are sponsors of the Startup of the Year categories.