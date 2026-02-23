Increased accommodation searches point to a rising interest for calmer, scenic escapes

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda analyzed accommodation search data for India's topmost searched destinations for Valentine's Day weekend, revealing a rise in interest compared to previous year in places such as Pondicherry and Varkala that offer a calmer pace of travel, scenic settings, and opportunities for shared experiences. From coastal towns to hill retreats and heritage cities, couples were keen to visit the places that allowed them to slow down and spend meaningful time together on Valentine's weekend.

According to Agoda, Pondicherry recorded a 48% increase in accommodation searches compared to the previous year. The coastal town attracts couples with its seaside promenades, quiet beaches and streets shaped by French-era architecture, offering a walkable setting filled with cafés, boutique stays and ocean views. Varkala followed with a 41% increase in travel interest compared to the previous year, drawing visitors to its cliffside coastline where guesthouses, cafés and beaches sit above the Arabian Sea, creating a cozy environment ideal for a romantic getaway.

Chennai also saw a 38% increase in searches from the previous year, appealing to couples who want a mix of beach access, cultural sites and city comforts. Visitors often combine time along the Marina shoreline with visits to historical temples, museums and a varied dining scene, giving the city a flexible itinerary for romantic trips. Beyond the southern coastline, Lonavala in Maharashtra saw a 36% increase in accommodation searches compared to the previous year, with its misty hills, waterfalls, and nature trails making it a convenient weekend escape for couples from nearby cities. In the north, Udaipur recorded a 33% rise in travel interest, continuing to attract couples with its lakes, palaces, narrow old-city streets, and heritage properties that lend themselves to romantic, picturesque stays.

Commenting on the trend, Gaurav Malik, Country Director, Indian Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda, said, "Valentine's Day is becoming all about shared experiences full of love over grand gestures. This year, we saw growing interest from couples towards destinations that offer scenic settings, relaxed environments, and the space to spend quality time together, whether by the beach, in the hills, or in a heritage city. At Agoda, we make it easy for travelers to plan these getaways with a wide range of accommodation options, value deals, and a seamless booking experience."

Travelers planning their getaways can browse Agoda's wide range of offerings, spanning over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000+ activities worldwide. Running from 14 to 28 February, Agoda's Mega Sale will offer up to 60% off on hotel bookings, with special flash sales of up to 70% on 17 February and exclusive deals on flights and activities. Agoda VIP members will receive early access to deals from 10 to 13 February. The latest offers can be found on the Agoda app or at agoda.com/deals.