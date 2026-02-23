SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda, through its strategic partnerships arm Rocket Travel by Agoda, has teamed up with China Airlines, a Taiwan-based carrier, to launch a new hotel booking platform. The new StayMiles platform enables China Airlines members and customers to book hotels globally and seamlessly earn and redeem miles, enhancing their travel rewards experience.

The collaboration redefines China Airlines' travel rewards by delivering customers a more seamless experience through the expansion of hotel bookings with flight services and strengthening loyalty. As the sole digital travel partner, Rocket Travel by Agoda will manage the platform, guiding the complete customer journey from search and booking to customer service, while providing access to a comprehensive array of global properties. Every hotel booking through StayMiles allows travelers to earn miles, adding value to each trip.

"This partnership with China Airlines marks an exciting milestone especially as travel loyalty evolves into more integrated and rewarding experiences. We're appreciative of the trust in our ability to deliver robust, value-driven platforms and offer the best supply available today. Our tailored solutions empower members to earn and redeem miles effortlessly within a seamless booking environment," said Damien Pfirsch, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Rocket Travel by Agoda.

With StayMiles, China Airlines members can redeem hotel stays starting from just 1,000 miles using an intuitive slider feature, offering greater flexibility and control. Members can now earn up to 10,000 miles per night on local hotel stays and weekend getaways, making it easier to accumulate rewards beyond international flights and increasing overall program engagement.

China Airlines' customers will be able to book hotels across key global markets, including Taiwan, North and Southeast Asia, North America, Canada, and Europe. By connecting members to over 600,000 hotels worldwide, the partnership underscores our commitment to broadening travel choices and enhancing the overall travel experience for loyalty program members.