NextFin Asia: A New Dedicated Fund for the Catapult: Inclusion SE Asia Program to Further Scale Inclusive Finance Fintechs in ASEAN.

Deepening Luxembourg–ASEAN collaboration to mobilize capital for high-impact financial inclusion. The Luxembourg Catapult: Inclusion SE Asia acceleration program will now be supported by NextFin Asia, a newly established dedicated fund launched in partnership with the Luxembourg Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Defence, Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade (MFA) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

LUXEMBOURG and SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxembourg House of Financial Technology (LHoFT) announces a major evolution of the Catapult: Inclusion SE Asia program with the launch of its first dedicated investment fund, delivered through NextFin Asia. Launched in partnership with the Luxembourg Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Defence, Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade (MFA), and ADB Ventures, the venture capital arm of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Catapult: Inclusion SE Asia 3.0 aims to strengthen Luxembourg's role in supporting scalable fintech solutions across Southeast Asia.

After proving the model in its first two editions, the third edition of Catapult SE Asia will change the game. By introducing direct funding, the program evolves from a pure acceleration initiative into a regional platform that combines capital, expertise, and market access to support fintechs tackling development and financial inclusion challenges across ASEAN.

From Acceleration to Funding: A New Chapter

Building on the success of its previous editions, Catapult: Inclusion SE Asia 3.0 will support a selected cohort of high-potential fintech startups operating across ASEAN. For the first time, participating startups will benefit not only from tailored acceleration, mentorship and institutional partnerships, but also from direct investment opportunities through the newly launched NextFin Asia Fund, designed to finance and support founders to scale faster and more sustainably. Beyond capital, Catapult: Inclusion SE Asia 3.0 graduates will gain tailored strategic guidance and critical deployment support to help accelerate their market access, enhance brand visibility and strengthen impact measurement to ensure effective scaling. The 2026 edition will unfold across two key global and regional milestones:

A Strategic Partnership for Regional Impact

The collaboration between the MFA, ADB, and the LHoFT Foundation reflects a shared commitment to fostering inclusive, resilient and innovative financial ecosystems in Southeast Asia.

ADB brings deep regional expertise, development finance capabilities and a strong focus on scalable, impact-driven innovation. Combined with Luxembourg's long-standing leadership in sustainable finance and fintech innovation, the partnership creates a powerful platform to support startups addressing challenges in financial inclusion, climate finance, SME finance, digital infrastructure and beyond.

ADB plays a critical role in advancing inclusive growth across Asia and the Pacific through loans, grants and technical assistance, supporting countries where access to finance remains a key barrier to development. ADB Ventures, as ADB's venture arm, complements this mission by investing in early-stage technology companies whose breakthrough innovations have strong potential to scale and create development impact.

Luxembourg's Commitment to Inclusive Finance and Innovation

Luxembourg continues to be a global leader in sustainable and inclusive finance, allocating 1% of its Gross National Income to Official Development Assistance and hosting a significant share of the world's microfinance and impact investment vehicles.

Through Luxembourg's value chain, know-how, expertise, and major financial stakeholders, Catapult SE Asia builds on this foundation, reinforcing Luxembourg's position as a major financial hub connecting capital, innovation, and development impact.

Since its inception, the Catapult program has supported 115 fintechs from emerging markets across Africa and Asia, helping them scale solutions that serve underbanked communities and strengthen financial systems.

Voices from the Partnership

Quote from the Luxembourg Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Defence, Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade (MFA)

"Luxembourg has long established itself as a center for sustainable and innovative finance. I am pleased about this new partnership with the LHoFT and ADB Ventures, which brings together Luxembourg's financial expertise, regional insight and investment capacity to scale inclusive innovation across Southeast Asia. Through the NextFin Asia programme, we are supporting local entrepreneurs and start-ups, while using public investment strategically to mobilise private capital alongside it. This is how strong partnerships, through innovation, translate into tangible impact on the ground," said Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs.

Quote From ADB:

"Through this partnership with the Luxembourg MFA and the LHoFT Foundation, we are combining catalytic capital with market‑readiness support to help fintech founders scale solutions that advance financial inclusion across Southeast Asia. NextFin Asia strengthens our shared commitment to expanding access to finance for MSMEs and underserved communities in the region," said Isabel Chatterton, Director General of ADB's Private Sector Operations Department.

Quote from the LHoFT Foundation

"It's a World first initiative. A Development Bank partnering with a Fintech Accelerator, to drive financial inclusion and social impact, by investing first hand in innovative fintechs, it's bold, it's unique. The NextFin Asia Fund is the result of the trust from Luxembourg's Government and ADB's towards the Catapult SE Asia program. And it definitely reflects the amazing quality of the entrepreneurs and partners taking part in it. I am confident that NextFin Asia will become the key catalyst for inclusive finance and innovation in Asia. And we are very excited at the LHoFT to take part in such an endeavor," said Alex Panican, Deputy CEO of the Luxembourg House of Financial Technology - LHoFT.

A Program Designed to Scale Impact

Catapult SE Asia 3.0 will offer:

The program continues to act as a bridge between Southeast Asia and Europe, fostering cross-regional collaboration and enabling fintechs to scale solutions that address the needs of underserved populations.

Applications

Fintech startups actively operating in or targeting Southeast Asia are invited to apply. Eligible sectors include (but are not limited to): Digital Payments, Financial Inclusion, Climate and Green Finance, InsurTech, AgriTech, SME Finance, RegTech and Digital Infrastructure.

Applicants must be based in or active within ASEAN countries, with business stages ranging from MVP to growth-stage companies. Funding stages from pre-seed to Series A are accepted.

Application details and timeline will be announced soon.

For updates, follow us on LinkedIn:

www.linkedin.com/company/the-lhoft

APPLY HERE: https://lhoft.com/programs/catapult-acceleration-programs/catapult-financial-inclusion/catapult-inclusion-asia/3rd-edition-2026-asia/

About the LHoFT Foundation

The LHoFT Foundation is a public-private sector initiative that drives technology innovation for Luxembourg's financial services industry, connecting the domestic and international fintech community to develop solutions that shape the world of tomorrow. The LHoFT Foundation offers an innovation platform that provides fintech startups with access to talent, expertise, funding, and market opportunities. The LHoFT Foundation also works with government agencies, regulators, and industry associations to foster a supportive and inclusive fintech ecosystem in Luxembourg.

For more information, please visit: https://lhoft.com/

About the Asian Development Bank (ADB)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is a leading multilateral development bank supporting inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth across Asia and the Pacific. Working with its members and partners to solve complex challenges together, ADB harnesses innovative financial tools and strategic partnerships to transform lives, build quality infrastructure, and safeguard our planet. Founded in 1966, ADB is owned by 69 members—50 from the region.

For more information, please visit: https://www.adb.org/

About ADB Ventures



ADB Ventures is the venture arm of the Asian Development Bank, supporting technology-driven startups that deliver measurable social, climate, and development impact across Asia and the Pacific. It provides early-stage capital, strategic support, and access to ADB's network, helping startups scale innovative solutions in sectors such as inclusive fintech, climate tech, sustainable agriculture, and clean energy. By crowding-in private capital for sustainable development, ADB Ventures accelerates progress toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals in emerging markets.

For more information, please visit: https://ventures.adb.org/

