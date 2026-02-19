YIWU, China, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Yiwu Media Convergence Center:

When Jackie Chan and Lionel Richie joined hands on the 2026 Spring Festival Gala stage to sing "We are the World", the melody crossed mountains and seas, landing in the vibrant land of Yiwu. The eight-minute presentation at the Yiwu sub-venue not only became a highlight of the Year of the Horse Gala but also brought the image of "World's Yiwu" into the global spotlight.

Behind the Global Attention Lies Solid Development Foundation

Data shows that in 2025, Yiwu's total import and export volume exceeded 836.5 billion yuan, with cross-border e-commerce imports surpassing 100 million orders. Over 30,000 foreign businessmen are active in Yiwu daily, with more than 11,000 registered foreign-invested business entities. The number of "Yiwu" China-Europe Railway Express trips continues to rise. The Global Digital Trade Centre was officially inaugurated, and the transaction volume of digital trade platforms reached new heights, continuously improving the efficiency of "buying globally, selling globally".

The World's Market Hub: "Finding Dreams in Yiwu"

"Why did you come to Yiwu?" When posing this question to international friends in Yiwu, the most common answer received is "to find my dream in Yiwu".

Ali, a young man from Dubai, has been rooted in Yiwu for over a decade. Starting from a small stall, he now owns his own foreign trade company and supply factories. Ammar, a Yemeni national, came to China at 18. After earning his doctorate, he moved to Yiwu to work as a doctor, responsible for international clinic services and explaining the details of medical insurance policies to expatriates in multiple languages. His social media feed is filled with news about Yiwu, making him a "spokesperson" for the city.

The Beauty of Cultural Integration: From "Learn About Me" to "I Understand You"

In Yiwu, many foreign friends can work and live smoothly even without speaking Chinese. Meanwhile, Yiwu market vendors, mostly women, have formed "language corners", regularly learning English, Arabic, and other languages, with many becoming proficient in five or six languages.

In Jinningshan Community which is known as the "UN Community", nearly 1,400 expatriate residents from 74 countries and regions live harmoniously. Every Wednesday evening, members of the "Foreign Night Patrol" volunteer service team conduct fire safety inspections in fluent Chinese and English. The community also has a mediation team of over 30 "International Mediators" who have successfully resolved more than 330 various disputes.

Broadness of the Open Pattern: "Paying Attention to Yiwu Means Paying Attention to the Future"

Why is Yiwu attracting increasing overseas attention? Alex, a Finnish businessman who has lived in Yiwu for over ten years, answers: "Yiwu represents the future. You might have thought it only sold small commodities before, but now its own brands are going global."

Here, small commodities harbor vast global business opportunities. Today's Yiwu is writing, in its unique way, a new expression of how Chinese cities connect with the world.