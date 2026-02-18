Chulalongkorn University Unveils AnthoRice™ Complex, A Breakthrough in Hair-Root Science

BANGKOK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chulalongkorn University and Mahidol University have entered a landmark technology-transfer collaboration to commercialize AnthoRice™ Complex, a Thai-developed hair-root care innovation derived from organic Riceberry rice, marking a significant step in translating academic research into real-world health and wellness applications.

Developed by researchers from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Chulalongkorn University, AnthoRice™ Complex combines organic Riceberry rice extracts with StemAktiv® technology. The research has been validated in international academic journals and is now moving toward clinical trials at Siriraj Hospital in early 2026, positioning the product for potential upgrade from cosmetics to cosmeceuticals.

University leaders emphasized that the partnership reflects a shared vision of universities as engines of societal impact. The signing ceremony formalized a technology-transfer agreement between Chula PharTech Co., Ltd. and Thaithonburi Corporation Co., Ltd., witnessed by senior executives from both institutions' pharmaceutical science and medical faculties. The collaboration integrates expertise across research, medicine, and industry to meet international standards of efficacy, safety, and sustainability.

Scientific presentations traced AnthoRice™ Complex's journey from cellular research to clinical application, highlighting mechanisms such as autophagy activation, oxidative-stress reduction, and stem-cell stimulation in dermal papilla cells—key to hair follicle health. Researchers explained that Riceberry extracts, rich in anthocyanins and antioxidants, stimulate melanin production through dual biological pathways, offering potential to address hair loss and premature graying at the cellular root level rather than surface symptoms.

The project also underscores social and economic value creation. Organic Riceberry rice is sourced from farming communities in Phetchabun and Phichit provinces, areas affected by climate volatility and price fluctuations. By adding value through standardized, GMP-certified extraction and downstream manufacturing, the initiative aims to raise farmers' income while strengthening Thailand's herbal and rice-based research credibility.

AnthoRice™ Complex represents the first fully integrated national collaboration between Thailand's two leading universities to develop rice-based cosmeceuticals from farm to clinic. The end-to-end model—spanning agriculture, laboratory science, clinical trials, and commercialization—aligns with multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals and positions Thai innovation for global impact, with 24-week clinical trials set to evaluate hair density, color changes, scalp health, and overall safety.

Read the full article at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/285760/

Media Contact:

Chula Communication Center

Email: Pataraporn.r@chula.ac.th