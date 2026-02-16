Indonesia Emerges as the Top Visa on arrival Destination Based on Accommodation Search Data

SINGAPORE, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest accommodation search data from digital travel platform Agoda reveals Thailand and Malaysia as the most preferred visa free international destinations among Indian travellers. Indonesia continues to lead among visa on arrival (VOA) markets. The data reflects an uptick in interest compared to last year toward destinations across Asia that combine easy entry requirements with diverse leisure and cultural experiences.

Agoda analysed accommodation search data generated in India for visa‑free and VOA destinations, between 1 and 18 January 2026, for check‑in dates between February and March 2026.

Among the combined top five destinations searched with visa free or VOA status, Thailand ranked first, followed by Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. Thailand (visa free) and Indonesia (VOA) remain firm favourites, offering diverse mix of beaches, culture, and adventure, while Malaysia (visa free) combines urban and natural experiences.

Sri Lanka (VOA) recorded notable growth in accommodation searches, registering a 61% increase compared to last year, supported by its proximity and diverse offerings. Maldives (visa free) continues to draw Indian travellers seeking premium island escapes and short haul luxury stays. Together, these destinations underscore how Indian travellers are choosing destinations that offer strong value and simplified entry.

Beyond the top five, Philippines (visa free) ranked sixth and recorded 73% year-on-year search growth, driven by interest from beach loving and adventure-oriented travellers, with water sports remaining a key draw. While Nepal (visa free) ranked seventh. Kazakhstan (visa free) ranked eighth and is seeing interest for its distinctive Central Asian landscapes, while Bhutan (visa free) ranked ninth and attracts travellers drawn to wellness and cultural immersion. Laos (VOA) ranked tenth and recorded the strongest search growth among all top destinations with a 97% increase, positioning itself as a culturally rich alternative within Southeast Asia, aided by simplified visa access and growing awareness among Indian travellers.

Commenting on the trend, Gaurav Malik, Country Director, Indian Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda, said, "Indian travellers are becoming increasingly intentional about their travel choices, with ease of visa accessibility playing a decisive role. Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report also revealed that if visa restrictions were not a factor, 84% of Indians would travel more frequently. 91% said that they would be open to exploring new destinations, the highest among their Asian peers. Furthermore, the growing search interest in emerging destinations such as Laos and the Philippines, alongside established favourites, reflect a growing appetite for diverse, culturally immersive yet hassle-free international travel."

Travellers planning their upcoming getaways can browse Agoda's wide range of offerings, spanning over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000+ activities worldwide. The latest deals are available on the Agoda app or at agoda.com/deals.