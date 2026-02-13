HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from china-nengyuan.com

Under the dual carbon goals of peaking carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality, the share of renewable energy is set to continue rising, with new types of energy storage being key to the high-quality development of new energy. The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee emphasized in a meeting on energy the need to leverage the strengths of the national system and strengthen technological breakthroughs in long-duration energy storage. Zhang Jianhua, Party Secretary and Director of the National Energy Administration, stated in a signed article for Shishi Baogao (Current Affairs Report) that priority should be given to advancing long-duration energy storage technologies such as flow batteries and compressed air energy storage. New and long-duration energy storage have thus been elevated to a national strategic level.

Academician Zhao Tianshou of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Dean of the Institute of Carbon Neutrality Energy at Southern University of Science and Technology pointed out that achieving carbon neutrality hinges on energy transition—replacing fossil fuels with new energy. However, the random and intermittent nature of wind and solar power constrains their large-scale grid integration, necessitating energy storage technologies to stabilize fluctuations and balance supply and demand. He stated that new flow batteries combine safety with easy scalability, feature long cycle life, and represent a promising long-duration energy storage technology with the potential to drive the high-quality development of new energy.

With the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence and increased computing power of data center racks, the global number of data center racks is projected to reach 181.3 million by 2030. Global new energy storage installation capacity for data centers is expected to increase from 16.5 GWh in 2024 to 209.4 GWh by 2030. According to IEA predictions, electricity demand from data centers and 5G networks in China will continue to climb between 2025 and 2027, with their share of electricity consumption potentially rising from the current 3% to 6%. As global data center and AI computing center construction accelerates, driving surging energy and power demand, the synergistic model of "energy storage + renewable energy" is likely to become the "standard" for building green data centers. Beyond traditional application scenarios like generation and grid sides, safer, more stable, and longer-duration AIDC energy storage, represented by flow batteries, will usher in new development opportunities.

Co-organized by the Asia Flow Battery Industry Alliance & Yangtze River Delta Flow Battery Energy Storage Ecosystem Alliance (in preparation), Global Flow Battery Network, Global Flow Battery Energy Storage (WeChat official account), Hangzhou Chuangbo Network Technology Co., Ltd., and others, the globally leading, largest, and flagship event—CFE2026: The 6th China Flow Battery Energy Storage Conference & Exhibition—will be held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, on March 17–18. Under the theme "Flow Battery Summit of a Thousand, Building Industry Excellence Together," the conference will delve into trending topics and industry pain points such as flow battery innovation and applications, long-duration energy storage, and breakthroughs in key materials across the entire industrial chain. The event will cover all technical routes including all-vanadium, all-iron, zinc-bromine, iron-chromium, zinc-iron, lead-acid, sulfur-iron, and aqueous organic systems. It will feature 50+ keynote speeches, 100+ premium exhibition booths, 100+ industry leaders and experts, and attract over 1,000 participants. Top industry-academia-research leaders, leading enterprises, and over 600 companies from the entire industrial chain will gather for this first-ever global flow battery summit of its scale, setting the direction for industry development!

China's flow battery industrial chain has essentially taken shape, and flow battery energy storage projects are accelerating toward commercial application. To comprehensively, rapidly, and systematically advance investment, financing, application, and project deployment in flow battery energy storage, further improve the upstream and downstream industrial chain, optimize and integrate industry resources, and foster exchange, cooperation, and coordinated development among enterprises as well as between R&D, production, and the market, this event is set to be the industry's first global gathering of a thousand participants. Adopting a conference + exhibition format, it will cover the entire industrial chain from upstream to downstream and across industry, academia, and research, creating an internationally leading integrated platform for business and exchange. Long-duration energy storage using flow batteries may well be one of the most valuable investment sectors for the next two decades!

