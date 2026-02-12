SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips Monitors today unveils the Evnia 27M2N6501L, a premium QD-OLED gaming monitor engineered to deliver breathtaking immersion and seamless performance. In partnership with Yakuza Kiwami 3 Dark Ties, they aim to deliver an unprecedented immersive gaming experience. Combining cutting-edge QD-OLED panel technology, a 240Hz refresh rate, and AI-enhanced lighting, the monitor makes premium visual performance accessible to more gamers at an attractive price.

Elevating Game Worlds with Visual Intelligence

The collaboration will fully leverage the 27M2N6501L's strengths in image quality, smoothness, and color performance, offering players of Yakuza Kiwami 3 Dark Ties a more realistic, fluid, and visually stunning experience. Whether it's the neon-lit streets in the Yakuza Kiwami 3 campaignYAKUZA KIWAMI 3" or the shadow-rich environments of Dark Ties, the QD-OLED technology delivers extreme contrast, deep blacks, and vibrant colors, pulling players deeper into the game world with every detail.

Engineered for Elite Performance

"Gaming is about feeling the action, not just seeing it, " said Hawk Chang, Product director of APAC. "With the Evnia 27M2N6501L and our partners at SEGA, we're delivering a display that connects players to the game on a sensory level—where speed, clarity, and immersion come together seamlessly."

Built for Long Sessions & Lasting Comfort

Designed with well-being in mind, the monitor includes Flicker-Free technology, Low Blue Light mode, and a fully adjustable stand. MultiView allows simultaneous multi-device screen sharing, while a long warranty with OLED burn-in coverage ensures confidence in every purchase.

About Philips Evnia

Evnia is Philips high-performance monitor brand dedicated to gaming, committed to bringing leading display technologies to a wider audience at an accessible price and advancing the immersive gaming experience.