FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners have been announced in the thirteenth annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the only awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace throughout the entire Asia-Pacific region. The list of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners is available at https://Asia.StevieAwards.com.

The Stevie Awards are widely considered the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement over the past 24 years through programs such as The International Business Awards® and The American Business Awards®. The name Stevie is derived from the Greek word for "crowned."

More than 1,000 nominations about innovative achievements from the 29 markets of the APAC region were considered by the judges this year in categories such as Innovative Achievement in Product Innovation, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Excellence in Innovation in AI Strategy & Implementation, among many others.

The 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards have recognized organizations in 23 markets, including Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, mainland China, France, Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan region, Thailand, United States, and Vietnam. Winners in attendance will be celebrated on stage during a gala event at the Venetian Hotel in Macau, China on Friday, 17 April.

Among the top overall winners in the 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are SM subsidiaries including SM City La Union, SM Foundation, Inc., SM Supermalls and Ripple8, Inc. with 32 Stevie wins from their facilities in China and the Philippines. They won in categories including Award for Innovation in Cultural or Community Events, Award for Innovation in Purpose-Driven Marketing, Innovative Achievement in Diversity & Inclusion, Award for Innovation in Cultural or Community Events, and Award for Innovation in Non-Profit/NGO Publications, among others.

Megaworld Corporation of Taguig City, Philippines and its subsidiaries, including Megaworld Foundation, Inc. and Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, won 19 Stevie Awards in categories including Award for Innovation in AI-Driven Customer Service, Award for Innovation in Lifestyle Videos, Award for Excellence in Innovation in Non-Profit Organizations or NGOs, and Award for Excellence in Innovation in Education, among others.

Other winners of five or more Stevie Awards include IBM (12), Watsons (10), Manila Electric Company (9), PJ Lhuillier Inc. (Cebuana Lhuillier) (9), Tata Consultancy Services / Tata Consumer Products (9), The Catalyst For Lenovo Legion, Lenovo, and Lenovo Technology Sdn Bhd (9), Globe Telecom (8), IntouchCX (8), Kenny Rogers Roasters (7), PLDT and Smart / PLDT Global (7), Cisco Systems Inc. (6), Singapore Telecommunications Limited (6), Aboitiz Construction, Inc. (5), ACCOR (5), Bank of the Philippine Islands (5), and Samsung Electronics Philippines Corporation (5).

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who served as judges from December through February.

The 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards also includes the People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Companies, a worldwide public vote for all nominees in the competition's Company/Organization categories. Voting will be open 16 February through 13 March 2026. Category winners in the public vote will receive a crystal People's Choice Stevie Award.



"The thirteenth Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards drew a highly competitive and impressive range of submissions," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "Judges noted the strong emphasis on innovation, execution, and measurable impact throughout the nominations. We congratulate this year's Stevie Award winners and look forward to formally honoring them in Macau on 17 April."

For details about the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the 17 April awards ceremony in Macau, and the list of Stevie Award winners, visit http://Asia.Stevieawards.com .

