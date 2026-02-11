SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Data center brokerage and consulting platform DCTradeKorea has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with global cooling technology solutions provider EVAPCO, launching full-scale collaboration on data center infrastructure.

DCTradeKorea announced on January 22, 2026 that it had signed an MOU with EVAPCO for cooperation in the data center and industrial infrastructure sectors. This agreement comes amid rapidly increasing demand for data centers driven by the proliferation of AI and cloud computing, highlighting the growing importance of infrastructure strategies that comprehensively consider power, cooling, and energy efficiency.

DCTradeKorea is the first company in Korea to specialize in data center consulting, providing services spanning the entire data center lifecycle. These include brokerage for data center sales and leasing, alongside location analysis, power supply and demand reviews, and feasibility assessments. As data centers are increasingly recognized as strategic infrastructure rather than mere facilities, demand for professional reviews from the initial project stages is also rising.

Particularly within the data center market, cooling efficiency and operational stability have emerged as critical factors due to the adoption of high-density servers and increased power consumption. As cooling methods and thermal management strategies during the development phase directly impact long-term operational costs and energy efficiency, the importance of technology-based infrastructure review is also growing.

Through this MOU, DCTradeKorea has established a cooperative foundation to more systematically review cooling and thermal management elements during data center brokerage and consulting processes. This enables infrastructure reviews considering cooling design and energy efficiency from the initial stages of data center property assessment and feasibility analysis, fostering a more realistic project review environment.

EVAPCO is a global provider of cooling and thermal management solutions for data centers and industrial infrastructure, possessing technologies applicable to projects of diverse scales and types, alongside its range of cooling towers and dry coolers. DCTradeKorea plans to significantly enhance the expertise and completeness of infrastructure reviews demanded within the domestic data center market through this collaboration.

The industry is watching closely to see whether this agreement, as a case of cooperation between data center brokerage/consultancy and a global technology company, could serve as a signal for the future trend of specialization within the data center market.