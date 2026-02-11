The Safety DNA: Decoding UL 9540B's Unseen Protections

HEFEI, China, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Australia, the introduction of federal and state incentive programs has accelerated household adoption of energy storage systems, as homeowners seek to reduce electricity costs and strengthen energy independence. Amid this rapid market expansion, a fundamental question comes demands attention: when an energy storage system becomes part of the home, how does its safety move beyond a promise to deliver reliable, everyday protection that Australians can truly trust?

According to Finn Peacock, founder of leading Australian solar industry platform SolarQuotes, "User focus is shifting from upfront cost and capacity to installation quality and long-term manufacturer accountability." In this context, true safety and reliability originate from a manufacturer's technical capability and sustained commitment to responsibility.

As a global leader in renewable energy technology, Sungrow places safety at the core of its energy storage innovation. The Sungrow SBH Series has now achieved UL 9540B certification, one of the most stringent safety standards for residential energy storage systems below 20kWh. Widely recognized across the industry, UL 9540B evaluates a system's ability to prevent fire propagation and mitigate risk under extreme failure conditions.

The certification test simulates a worst-case scenario by deliberately inducing thermal runaway in a fully charged system. Over 24 hours of continuous extreme verification including closely spaced battery units, deactivated active fire suppression, repeated ignition triggers, the SBH system demonstrated exceptional inherent safety. There was no fire propagation, no explosions or projectile hazards, and self-extinguished within one hour. This outcome is not a matter of chance. It reflects a deeply engineered, multi‑layered safety architecture that functions as an invisible "firewall" for the home.

To prevent a single cell failure from escalating, Sungrow employs advanced insulation material capable of withstanding temperatures exceeding 800°C. Each cell is individually isolated, ensuring that even in the event of a fault, heat transfer is contained and chain reactions are prevented at their origin, protecting both property and occupants.

The advanced thermal design at the base of each module enables rapid and uniform heat dissipation, effectively prevents localized overheating and heat accumulation, significantly reducing the risk of thermal runaway during operation.

When internal pressure of the system rises abnormally, Sungrow's unique L‑shaped pressure relief channel works in conjunction with strategically positioned vents surrounding the module. This design allows high-temperature gases and pressure to be safely expelled within milliseconds, effectively eliminating explosion risk.

In extreme conditions, physical integrity becomes the ultimate defense. The SBH enclosure features a high-strength structural safety latch, ensuring the system remains securely sealed even during sudden internal pressure spikes, delivering an additional layer of protection.

As a global leader in energy storage solutions, Sungrow delivers more than just performance. Backed by 29 years of global technology expertise and over 12 years of proven installation experience in Australia, Sungrow has powered more than 400,000 homes and businesses nationwide. From installation to operation, Sungrow stands as a trusted partner for homeowners seeking truly worry-free, high-quality clean energy solutions.

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en.

