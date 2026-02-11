More than 300 Asian companies will participate in Alimentaria + Hostelco 2026

More than 300 companies from Asia will participate in the next edition of Alimentaria + Hostelco, Spain's leading platform for food, beverages, foodservice and hospitality equipment, and one of the world's key international trade fairs. The event will return to Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue from 23 to 26 March 2026.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of confirmed Asian exhibitors exceeds 300, with exhibition space growing by 20% to reach 3,000m2. The most represented countries and regions in the fair are mainland China, Korea, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan region, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia, with a particularly strong presence in sectors such as canned goods, spices, meat and vegetable oils. China consolidates its position as the third-largest international exhibiting country at Alimentaria + Hostelco, only behind Italy and Poland. Among the leading Asian companies present at the show are BidFood (Asia), TME (Malaysia), Big Basket (India) and the Lotter Mart chain (South Korea), among others.

Alimentaria + Hostelco strengthens its global leadership with a 41% increase in the number of international exhibitors, compared to 2024. Of the more than 3,300 exhibiting companies planned, nearly 1,000 will be international, from more than 70 countries, with a special presence from Asian, European and Latin American markets.

Asia will have a special role among buyers visiting the fair. Alimentaria + Hostelco expects that 25% of the nearly 110,000 professionals who visit the show will be international, including importers from Asian markets interested in products from Spain and around the world. It is expected that 22% of the international buyers will come from Asia, which is the third region in origin of Alimentaria + Hostelco buyers, ahead of North America, Africa and the Middle East, only surpassed by Europe and Latin America.

Connecting the industry and hospitality of the future

Alimentaria+Hostelco, organised by Alimentaria Exhibitions, a Fira de Barcelona company, expects to have the participation of around 3,300 exhibiting companies, which will occupy 100,000m2 net and 7 pavilions, practically the entire Gran Vía venue of Fira de Barcelona. The event, which celebrates its 50th anniversary, expects to receive more than 110,000 professional visitors, 25% of them international, reaffirming its leadership as one of the main world fairs in the sector, a platform for promoting business, internationalization and networking.

www.alimentaria.com