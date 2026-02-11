KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Nutrition Academy (SNAc) Malaysia is proud to announce a new partnership with fencer Saif Nordin, one of Malaysia's emerging young athletes and a News Hub Asia (NHA) athlete . The collaboration reflects SNAc's commitment to supporting high-performance athletes with evidence-based sports nutrition that enhances performance, recovery, and long-term health.

As Malaysian athletes face increasingly demanding competition schedules, nutrition has emerged as a critical and often underestimated performance factor. Regional sports science data shows that inadequate fuelling is one of the leading contributors to fatigue, injury risk, and inconsistent performance among competitive athletes, particularly those juggling travel, training, and academic or work commitments. This highlights the growing need for structured, personalised nutrition strategies rather than ad-hoc eating habits.

SNAc aims to address this gap by translating nutrition science into practical, real-world solutions for athletes. Through education, assessment, and ongoing guidance, SNAc supports athletes in fuelling appropriately for training loads, competition demands, and recovery, helping them perform consistently across long seasons and international calendars.

Saif Nordin represents the next generation of Malaysian athletes navigating the complexities of elite sport. Fencing is a discipline that demands explosive power, speed, tactical precision, and sharp mental focus, all of which are heavily influenced by nutrition timing, energy availability, and recovery strategies.

"We are excited to support Saif as part of the SNAc athlete community," said Tania Lee Xu Yar, dietitian and co-founder of SNAc Malaysia. "High-performance nutrition is not about restriction or rigid meal plans. It's about understanding what the body needs at different phases of training and competition, and fuelling in a way that supports performance, recovery, and health. Saif's sport requires both physical sharpness and mental clarity, and nutrition plays a key role in both."

Tania who has worked with athletes who have competed in the Olympics added, "What many people don't realise is that the same principles we apply with elite athletes are equally relevant for young competitors, developing athletes, and active individuals. When nutrition is planned properly, athletes train better, recover faster, and reduce the risk of injuries or burnout over a long season."

For Saif, the partnership marks an important step in his athletic development as he competes across multiple international tournaments each year.

"I'm excited by this collaboration. I love food, as many of my teammates know," said Saif. "I now need to use that love of food in a more strategic way. With all the international tournaments on the fencing calendar, getting the food equation right in different countries is not easy. Having proper guidance helps me make better decisions so I can focus on fencing and perform at my best."

The tie-up was officially marked with a logo presentation and photo session featuring Saif and representatives from SNAc Malaysia, celebrating a shared commitment to performance, education, and athlete well-being.

This collaboration reinforces SNAc Malaysia's role as a resource hub for athletes, coaches, sports scientists, and sports enthusiasts seeking to enhance performance through nutrition. Co-founded by experienced sports nutritionists and dietitians who have worked with elite national athletes at the National Sports Institute (ISN), SNAc specialises in applying evidence-based nutrition strategies to support training, competition, and recovery while optimising long-term health.

Through partnerships such as this, SNAc Malaysia aims to elevate the standard of sports nutrition awareness in Malaysia, empowering athletes from the grassroots level to fuel smarter, perform better, and build a successful generation of elite athletes.

For more information on how Sports Nutrition Academy (SNAc) Malaysia can assist your sporting goals, visit www.snac.my .

— ENDS —

About the Sports Nutrition Academy (SNAc)

The Sports Nutrition Academy (SNAc) was founded with a vision to provide highest quality, evidence-based sports nutrition practices, education and services. SNAc specialises in sports nutrition, helping athletes from grassroots to Olympic level to maximise their exercise goals with evidence-based nutrition knowledge while optimising health.

SNAc is co-founded by three passionate and enthusiastic sports nutritionists and dietitians who had worked with elite-level national athletes at the Malaysian National Sports Institute (ISN). We are also HRD Training Providers and are well experienced in corporate wellness programmes such as weight management, health and fitness intervention programmes for government agencies and private companies.

About Saif Nordin

Saif Nordin is part of Malaysia's new wave of young sporting talent, a fencer with sharp instincts, clean technique, and discipline. Having represented Malaysia and Selangor across multiple competitive competitions, including the Cadet and Junior World Championships, he is steadily carving out his place in the national fencing landscape.

More than just an athlete, Saif is thoughtful about the science behind performance. He believes nutrition, recovery, and smart training are just as important as time spent on the piste. It's this balanced, modern approach to sport that makes him a standout voice among Malaysia's next generation of competitors.

In October 2024, Saif joined forces with regional news portal, News Hub Asia (NHA), through a media partnership. The Saif x NHA partnership is part of a larger effort by NHA to support young Asian athletes with a focus on bridging gaps between talent and opportunities in sports.