The Social-First Edutainment Campaign Champions Total Body Skin Health, Emphasising CeraVe's Solutions to Common Skin Issues

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CeraVe, the #1 recommended moisturiser brand by dermatologists worldwide, today announced the launch of its latest global campaign, "Moisturise Like a Derm," featuring basketball superstar Kevin Durant (KD). Recognising that body skin is often neglected despite being up to two times drier than facial skin, CeraVe is partnering with the basketball icon to highlight the importance of total-body hydration through its fan favorite CeraVe Moisturising Cream. With 87% of dermatologists agreeing that moisturising the body is as critical as facial care1, CeraVe is utilising Durant's authentic experience with dry skin to demonstrate how the brand's dermatologist-developed formulas provide superior solutions for all skin types.

CeraVe is teaming up with Durant to destigmatise "skincidents" – those viral, unexpected moments when neglected, dry skin is revealed to the world. A superstar on the court who's been previously called out for a lack of a moisturising routine, Durant has famously seen his own dry skin go viral in ongoing social conversation, making him an authentic voice for this global initiative. This disruptive, social-first campaign employed an engaging "edutainment" approach through collaborations with influencers and board-certified dermatologists, leveraging CeraVe's skin barrier authority to transform a viral meme into a masterclass on clinical hydration and dermatological health.

The Lay Up

To ignite a true cultural moment, the campaign kicked off with a series of viral "tease" moments designed to spark audience participation and speculation. The campaign started with Kevin Durant taking to social media to address viral 'mean tweets' about his dry skin. Then candid, paparazzi-style photos of Durant in the gym spotted with CeraVe Moisturising Cream ignited significant online buzz, with sports commentators and fans commenting on his newfound dedication to skincare. In true CeraVe fashion, board-certified dermatologists and "skinfluencers" also joined the conversation to transform this viral banter into valuable lessons on the science behind CeraVe Moisturising Cream's superiority, offering over 48 hours of hydration powered by the brand's signature three skin-identical ceramides and MVE Technology.

Slam Dunk

The campaign reached its crescendo today as Durant officially announced himself as CeraVe's new "Face of Legs" in a social media video. The video shows a "never-ending" journey up Durant's moisturised legs, serving as the ultimate rebuttal to years of social media discourse regarding his dry ankles. The campaign will continue with additional content featuring board-certified dermatologist Dr. Wallace Nozile, who helps ensure Durant stays moisturised during a campaign photoshoot. By spotlighting this transformation, CeraVe leverages its Moisturising Cream to drive awareness for total-body hydration through a relatable, "edutainment" lens.

"We're excited to bring our 'Moisturise Like a Derm' platform to life through Kevin Durant's authentic story, to change behavior surrounding the importance of total-body hydration," said Melanie Vidal, CeraVe Global General Manager. "With 87% of dermatologists agreeing body care is as critical as facial care, we're using our expertise and insight to deliver this message in a way that reaches new audiences in today's fast-paced culture."

CeraVe Moisturising Cream

Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe Daily Moisturising Cream is a rich, non-greasy, fast-absorbing moisturiser for normal to dry skin on the face and body. Formulated with three skin-identical ceramides, it locks in skin's moisture and helps maintain the skin's protective barrier. This cream provides 48 hours of hydration, a stronger skin barrier in just one hour, and an 80% reduction in dry skin symptoms2.

"In my practice, I often see patients who meticulously care for their face but neglect moisturising their body which is just as important," said Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Wallace Nozile. "I recommend CeraVe Moisturising Cream to my patients because it is formulated to do more than just hydrate. Its combination of three skin-identical ceramides and MVE technology is clinically proven to repair the skin barrier in just one hour, providing the long-lasting hydration that allows patients to feel comfortable in their own skin."

The global campaign will be featured across social and digital platforms, as well as OOH placements across various markets.

About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 with a mission to provide therapeutic skincare for all, CeraVe creates products developed with dermatologists to restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier. All CeraVe formulas are enriched with three skin-identical ceramides (ceramides 1, 3, and 6-II), with select products featuring MVE Technology for controlled, long-lasting hydration. CeraVe is the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the US1 and is recommended by over 90,000 dermatologists worldwide2. It is now available in over 100 countries across the globe. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook (@ceraveusa), Instagram (@cerave), TikTok (@cerave), X (@cerave), or visit www.cerave.com.