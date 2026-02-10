The character actor shows no one can stop a man in love with his new film 'Humint'

Park Jung-min has been many things on screen over the past 15 years" A legendary poet's firebrand cousin in "Dongju," a pianist with autism in "Keys to the Heart," a transgender fugitive in "Deliver Us from Evil," a freedom fighter bleeding out in 1900s Manchuria in "Harbin," and Both a blind artisan and his estranged son in "The Ugly."

What he has never been, until now, is a heartthrob.

The consensus on the 38-year-old seemed to be that his talents were destined for everything except that. A character actor of impressive breadth, Park built his reputation on the kind of unglamorous, lived-in naturalism that makes everything around him feel more real by proximity.

If anything, his gaming streams with a loose crew of YouTube buddies had made him a cult figure of sorts among the terminally online. A romantic lead he was not.

Then, practically overnight, the whole country fell for him. At last year's Blue Dragon Awards, Park bounded onstage to accompany singer Hwasa's performance of "Good Goodbye" — the smash hit he'd starred in the music video for — and turned an otherwise procedural ceremony into a national meme.

He walked away empty-handed despite dual nominations, but the performance was all anyone remembered that night. Women decided he was the ex-boyfriend they never got over.

Park, for his part, seemed baffled by the whole thing.

"They've got the wrong guy," he says on a Monday afternoon at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Seoul. "I'm more of an antisocial type. I genuinely have no idea what's happening."

The newfound fame has mostly shown up in small doses — friends calling to say he'd finally blown up ("So what was I doing for the past 15 years?" he wonders aloud), and a couple more autograph requests. "At least my dad likes it," he says.

Has the actor thought about capitalizing on the moment?

"I've never once gotten what I aimed for in life," Park says. "So at some point, I just stopped aiming. Whatever this is, it'll pass."

Whatever he makes of it, the stars have lined up nicely. His upcoming film, "Humint," is Ryoo Seung-wan's $16 million Lunar New Year blockbuster, and Park's role in it is of a man so hopelessly devoted to one woman that he'll wade through whatever hell the film throws his way.

His North Korean intelligence operative Park Geon is shipped off to Vladivostok, Russia, on official business, but the job quickly becomes a pretext. His real task, insofar as the script cares, is tracking down Seon-hwa (Shin Se-kyung), the estranged fiancee he was forced to leave behind, now working as a waitress at a North Korean state-run restaurant.

She's quietly plotting her defection with the help of a South Korean agent (Zo In-sung) when the consul general sniffs out the plan. So the two men end up fighting for the same woman — Park because he'd sooner die than lose her again, Zo because somebody has to carry the action scenes.

"I figure some people might go, 'Hang on, the love story is Park Jung-min and Shin Se-kyung? Not Zo In-sung?'" he says. "Like, what is this?" Zo is the more conventionally attractive of the two, though arguably the weaker actor — a perfectly sculpted movie star to admire for sure, but his line readings can feel like a plank of wood hitting a wall.

It also helps that the film barely pretends to be a spy thriller. "Humint" is a weepy romance zipped into a tactical vest, two hours of bones cracking and guns blazing spent on showing that no amount of carnage can stop a man in love.

Ryoo's trademark white-knuckle set pieces will keep you jolted upright for as long as they last. But if anything stays with you after the credits roll, it's most likely Park's performance — the way his eyes hunt for Seon-hwa across every frame, through every suicidal lunge and impossible gunfight, as though the mayhem were background noise to the only thing that actually mattered.

Park insists he didn't set out to play a romance. "It almost never crossed my mind to think, 'OK, time to do some romance acting,'" he says. "It was more about saving one person. About how someone falls apart."

But the actor's instinct to find feeling even amid the stone-faced self-seriousness carries through a film that stops making sense early on. Even in the thick of nonstop action, Park said he kept calculating where his character's gaze would land, who he'd be staring at even as his ribs caved in.

"Getting hit and being in pain is one thing," he says. "Being in pain and still looking at someone. That's different."

So what comes next for the hottest star in the country? Nothing. Park took a sabbatical in 2025 to run his indie publishing house and has nothing filmed for the year ahead.

"The karma from last year's break is about to hit," he says. "You're not going to see me for a while."

The publishing business, at least, is on solid ground. His company Books Muze is finding its footing as a boutique literary publisher, with a growing roster of writers and a staff of three.

Park has one rule for the operation: Love the writers, no matter what. "Our biggest asset is our authors," he says. "Whatever they say, we don't push back."

The work feeds his acting in unexpected ways too. "If you're stuck in one place too long, your vision narrows," he says. "Going back and forth, hot water and cold water. You grow up a little.

"I've never once gotten what I chased. You just do what's in front of you, and maybe something turns up. For now, I just hope 'Humint' does well. That's it."