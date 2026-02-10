SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In this love-filled February, WePlay, a globally renowned social gaming platform, officially announced a cross-boundary collaboration with the world-acclaimed classic literary IP "The Little Prince" (Le Petit Prince). To commemorate the 80th anniversary of this masterpiece that has touched hundreds of millions of readers worldwide (Note: based on the French edition publication date), WePlay will bring players an interstellar journey about "love and bonds" during the 2026 Valentine's Day period.

A Touching Journey Spanning 80 Years: Meeting the Little Prince Again on WePlay

Since Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's "The Little Prince" was first published, this young prince from Planet B-612 has accompanied humanity through more than 80 springs and autumns. It has been translated into over 650 languages, with sales surpassing 140 million copies, teaching countless adults how to love and how to cherish what matters.On Valentine's Day 2026, WePlay brings this pure emotion into the online social world. This activity is far more than a game update—it is a tribute to "childlike innocence and true love." In this fast-paced digital age, we hope every WePlay user, like the Little Prince himself, can find that special person and establish a uniquely deep bond.

About WePlay

WePlay is a global social entertainment platform operated by WEJOY PTE. LTD., headquartered in Singapore. With the mission to "Bring joy and friends to young people around the world," it is dedicated to connecting the global younger generation through voice and interactive entertainment. The platform integrates gaming, voice rooms, party interactions, and other features, providing users with low-barrier, highly interactive social experiences.

About WEJOY PTE. LTD.

WEJOY PTE. LTD. is an internet company based in Singapore, founded on October 23, 2020. As a company with a global vision and innovative spirit, we are dedicated to expanding in the social and gaming business sectors worldwide. We focus on the development and operation of social board games and casual games, with a particular emphasis on creating innovative and engaging gaming experiences that connect people around the world. Currently, we are actively expanding into international markets, and in the future, we aim to make a significant impact on the global stage.

