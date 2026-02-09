SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has released its list of the top destinations in Asia for onsen hot spring activities, with Osaka taking the crown, based on activity bookings made on Agoda in January 2026. Following closely are Kyoto, Ha Long, Beppu, and Nagasaki, each offering unique and immersive onsen experiences.

As travelers increasingly seek out more authentic local experiences, onsens present a perfect choice. These traditional hot spring baths are not only a staple in Japan but have gained popularity across Asia. Whether traveling with family, friends, or solo, or even for locals looking to unwind, onsens offer a holistic wellness and relaxation treat. They provide a serene escape and a chance to connect with the local culture.

Jay Lee, Regional Director, North Asia at Agoda, shared, "Onsens in Japan and across Asia offer a unique blend of relaxation and cultural immersion. Agoda's data finds that travelers are booking onsen activities as part of walking, hiking, and exploration tours to experience destinations like a local. Agoda is thrilled to offer a wide range of activities that can be seamlessly booked on one platform, so that travelers can experience more in every city they visit."

Here are the top five onsen destinations in Asia according to activities booked on Agoda:

1. Osaka, Japan – Osaka offers a rich tapestry of experiences for onsen enthusiasts. The Osaka Bay Tower provides a unique opportunity to enjoy hot spring baths with panoramic views of the cityscape. Visitors can also book day trips to explore the majestic Mt. Fuji, where the journey includes an onsen experience amidst the stunning natural backdrop. Meanwhile, the Arima Onsen area, one of Japan's oldest hot spring resorts, offers therapeutic waters within a short distance from the city.

2. Kyoto, Japan - Known for its historic charm and traditional ambiance, Kyoto offers a unique onsen experiences steeped in nature where visitors can unwind amidst lush greenery. Kurama Onsen, located in the mountains, offers a peaceful retreat with outdoor baths that overlook the picturesque landscape. Kyoto's rich cultural heritage, including its temples, tea houses, and geisha districts, adds to the allure, making it a perfect destination for those seeking a blend of relaxation and cultural exploration.

3. Ha Long, Vietnam – Outside of Japan, Vietnam's Ha Long emerges as a popular choice for those looking to experience a Japanese-style onsen. Places like Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh Spa offer mineral baths, saunas, and relaxation areas, where visitors can indulge in a day of pampering, complete with Japanese cuisine and cultural activities.

4. Beppu, Japan - Beppu is a hot spring paradise, known for its "hells" or jigoku, which are unique geothermal attractions. Visitors can tour the famous Umi Jigoku and Oniishi Jigoku, marveling at the vibrant colors and steaming waters. A scenic ride on the Beppu Ropeway to Mt. Tsurumi's summit offers breathtaking views and cool mountain air. The charming hot spring town of Yufuin, with its quaint shops and cafes, provides a delightful end to the day. Beppu's onsen culture, combined with sound bath meditation and other wellness activities, makes it a haven for relaxation seekers.

5. Nagasaki, Japan - Nagasaki offers a blend of history, culture, and relaxation. Visitors can experience a traditional ryokan stay, complete with a cooking class and a visit to the local farmer's market. The ryokan's hot spring bath provides a soothing end to the day, offering a unique glimpse into Japanese hospitality.

Travelers seeking immersive local experiences can find over 300,000 activities and experiences that are available on Agoda. The latest deals are available in the Agoda app or on agoda.com/deals.