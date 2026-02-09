Solutions like Agoda's Mega Sale empowers hotels to tap into rising regional demand, with flexible participation and enhanced visibility with guests during festive periods.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda reveals new insights for the Lunar New Year travel period, highlighting increased intra-Asia travel during the festive period. Agoda search data indicates that 70% of interest in travel to Japan and over 25% of interest in travel to Thailand come from within the region. These trends offer accommodation partners actionable opportunities to capture increased demand from travelers seeking regional reunions and celebrations.

The top destinations in Asia for the upcoming Lunar New Year based on Agoda's accommodation searches during this period are Tokyo, Bangkok, Taipei, Osaka and Seoul. These destinations are attracting the most interest from travelers during the festive period. To help hoteliers and partners capture this seasonal demand, Agoda is offering a wide range of solutions, including the Agoda Mega Sale campaign, a series of four targeted sale events throughout the year to reach travelers at the height of booking interests. Partners can participate in Agoda's first Mega Sale of 2026 from 10–28 February, to align their offers with seasonal travel trends and connect with guests as they plan their festive journeys.

The Agoda Mega Sale features a three-phase campaign structure to help partners make the most of the season. Travelers can enjoy up to 60% off on hotel bookings during the main sale, with special flash sales offering up to 70% off on 17 February. The campaign includes VIP Priority Access for Agoda VIP members from 10 to 13 February, providing early access to deals. Additionally, participation options for quarterly Mega Sales ensure that partners can flexibly maximize exposure throughout the year.

"Cultural travel moments such as Lunar New Year drive travel demand in Asia, with regional travelers making up the majority of arrivals in key markets like Japan and Thailand," said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda. "What sets successful partners apart is their ability to act on real-time demand signals and adjust rates, packages, and visibility to meet the expectations of today's mobile-first guests. Agoda helps connect partners to travelers with relevant campaigns like Mega Sale, ensuring they can engage guests when demand is strongest and make the most of key travel periods. This year, we're excited to help our partners reach even more guests, optimize performance during these peak periods and deliver memorable experiences when it matters most."

Enhanced visibility through homepage banners, campaign landing pages, pop-up banners and exclusive badges are some of the many benefits partners can capitalize on throughout key moments of Agoda's Mega Sale campaign. This is an open invitation for travel partners across the ecosystem to collaborate early, plan smarter and co-create compelling seasonal offers for travelers worldwide during Lunar New Year and beyond. For more information on how to participate, visit https://partnerhub.agoda.com/agodas-mega-sale/.

