YICHANG, China, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast Group (SH600298) recently welcomed 29 employees from Indonesia to its headquarters in Yichang, China, for a six-month structured training program. The initiative is designed to develop a cohort of skilled professionals to support the commissioning and operations of Angel's Indonesia facility. As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, these young Indonesian trainees are not only learning yeast production techniques but are also gaining firsthand exposure to Spring Festival traditions.

In preparation for the holiday, Angel's Yichang facility has been decorated to mark the Spring Festival. As they stroll through the city, trainees see shopping malls bustling with people buying holiday goods, while traditional folk melodies fill the parks. Aqil, one of the participants, said, "Everyone here is preparing for the celebrations. Amid all the festive excitement, I can truly feel the energy and richness of the culture." Before joining Angel, Aqil worked at a local technology company. Like many young professionals, he was attracted to companies with a strong international presence. This customized training program is designed to help him transition into his new role, enhance his technical skills, and strengthen cross-cultural collaboration and teamwork. The multinational program officially began on November 26 last year at China Three Gorges University and consists of 20 days of classroom instruction followed by five months of hands-on operational training.

The Angel Indonesia project represents a key milestone in the company's international expansion. As an integral part of its global growth strategy, the project is expected to help build local industry capabilities, create job opportunities, and strengthen linkages across the broader value chain. The training program aims to encourage participants to adapt proactively to the new environment, engage in meaningful cultural exchange, and develop a solid mastery of both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, laying a strong foundation for the future plant's safe, stable, and reliable operations.

Setting up a subsidiary in Indonesia will allow Angel to take advantage of local resources, the strategic location, and tariff advantages, accelerating its expansion into neighboring Asian markets. The project, launched in 2025 in south-central Lampung Province, is located next to the joint venture partner's sugarcane mill. The site is currently under development, with completion and commissioning scheduled for 2027. The project includes a yeast production line with an annual capacity of 20,000 tons, supported by a wastewater treatment facility capable of processing 3,500 tons per day, as well as an organic fertilizer project designed to reduce waste and improve resource efficiency, with an annual output of 20,000 tons. Angel Yeast Indonesia will source large quantities of locally produced molasses, converting by-products into usable inputs while promoting cleaner production practices. Wastewater from yeast production will be treated and converted into organic fertilizer, and fine yeast by-products will be sold as animal feed, supporting local agriculture and livestock farming, while serving as a practical example of circular economy principles.

The Angel Yeast Indonesia plant is a key part of the company's global manufacturing network. For Angel, global operations extend beyond expanding production capacity; they focus on supporting the local yeast industry through technology transfer and workforce development, while contributing to growth across related value chains and creating employment opportunities. These young trainees are being prepared to become the core team of the Indonesia facility, playing an important role in enabling global operations, industrial collaboration, and cross-cultural engagement.