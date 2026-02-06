SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MANCHESTER CITY AND UNILUMIN, a world-leading provider of LED display, lighting products and integrated Metasight solutions, announced a new partnership on January 22, 2026.

The new multi-year agreement will see Unilumin integrated within the Club's new entertainment destination.

Unilumin will provide large-scale LED screens that will sit on the ends of the new development, in addition to a large screen in the fan zone area that will be utilised for match days and beyond.

In September 2022, Unilumin previously provided a 'Supersized LED' two-tier digital display system at the Etihad Stadium which enables the Club to deliver the most commercially valuable pitch-side media space in the Premier League.

Jeremy Way, Vice-President of Strategy and Creative – Partnerships at City Football Group, said: "Unilumin's world-leading technology has transformed our LED offering at the Etihad Stadium, delivering significant impact and value for both our partners and global fan base.

"Through this new partnership, we are extending that capability into our upcoming entertainment destination, where immersive, large-scale LED technology will provide an engaging and flexible high-impact digital platform to communicate with fans and those visiting the area, reflecting our commitment to delivering world-leading technology across the entire site."

Tiger Lin, Chairman of Unilumin Group, said: "This agreement reflects the strong trust between Unilumin and Manchester City. Over the years, our collaboration has demonstrated what can be achieved in the sports industry, with Unilumin's LED solutions forming an integral part of the Club's world-class visual experiences for fans worldwide.

"Now we are unlocking new levels of visual impact as we bring innovative display technology beyond the stadium and across the Club's wider entertainment destination. We look forward to jointly creating unforgettable experiences that set new benchmarks for the sports & entertainment industry."

About Unilumin

Unilumin is a global leader in LED displays, lighting products, and integrated Metasight solutions, ranked among the Top 500 Asian Brands for 3 consecutive years, operating in 160+ countries with R&D centers in China, Japan, and the U.S., and the world's largest intelligent LED manufacturing base. With expertise in the sports area, it delivers integrated audiovisual solutions for venues and sports events worldwide, having supported six Olympic Games, FIBA tournaments, the Qatar World Cup, and numerous other top-tier global sporting events.

For more information, please visit https://www.unilumin.com