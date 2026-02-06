KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd International Business Events Forum – BE in SABAH 2026 concluded today, marking the end of two days of structured engagement that brought together policymakers, industry leaders and practitioners to examine how Business Events can support regional cooperation, industry capability and economic connectivity across Asia Pacific.

Hosted at the Sabah International Convention Centre, the forum recorded strong participation from both domestic and international stakeholders, underscoring growing interest in regional platforms that emphasise practical dialogue, professional standards and long-term collaboration.

The official closing ceremony was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dr Andi MD Shamzureezal, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah, representing Yang Berhormat Datuk Jafry Bin Ariffin, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah and Patron of BE in SABAH 2026.

In his closing remarks, Dr Andi noted that the discussions over the past two days highlighted the increasingly strategic role of Business Events in facilitating regional engagement, supporting industry professionalism and connecting markets through structured, outcome-driven platforms. He emphasised that continued collaboration across borders and sectors would be essential in strengthening resilience and competitiveness within the Asia Pacific Business Events ecosystem.

Rather than centring on destination promotion, BE in SABAH 2026 was deliberately structured around issues affecting the industry at a regional and global level. Sessions addressed areas such as market confidence, governance, technology adoption, talent development and cross-border collaboration, reflecting the evolving expectations placed on Business Events as economic and professional infrastructure.

The forum also facilitated knowledge exchange and partnership-building among participants from government agencies, international associations, convention bureaux, consulting firms and private sector organisations, reinforcing its role as a working platform that extends beyond dialogue.

According to the Organising Chairperson, the value of BE in SABAH lies in continuity and relevance.

"Each edition is designed to build on the last," she said. "The outcomes of this forum are measured not only by attendance, but by the quality of engagement, the relationships strengthened and the capability that continues to grow across the regional ecosystem."

A key outcome of BE in SABAH 2026 is the strengthening of international collaboration, marked by the Memorandum of Understanding between the Goyang Convention & Visitors Bureau, Goyang International Expo and the Sabah International Convention Centre during the closing ceremony. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to collaboration beyond events, encompassing knowledge exchange, industry development and capacity-building, and builds on engagements initiated during Goyang Destination Week. Led by Dr Peter Lee, the participation of eight junior management representatives from Goyang at BE in SABAH 2026 further underscores a mutual focus on developing future industry leaders and strengthening professional capability through structured exposure and exchange. The collaboration signals ongoing efforts to deepen ties not only with South Korea, but also with other international destinations as part of a broader strategy to build a more connected, capable and resilient Business Events ecosystem.

As BE in SABAH 2026 concludes, the forum reinforces its place as an annual Asia Pacific platform supporting sustained engagement, professional development and shared industry progress. The next edition will continue to build on this momentum, reflecting lessons learned and emerging priorities within the global Business Events landscape.

ABOUT SICC

Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) is owned by Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd of Yayasan Sabah Group – a state sanctioned organization in Sabah, Malaysia. SICC is the largest waterfront purpose-built convention, exhibition and entertainment facility in East Malaysia with a total function space of 153,197sqm. The gross built-up of the complex is 60,514sqm on a 6-hectare site. The multi-functional complex with its well-designed floor plan and extensive pre-function areas are well suited for a wide range of public and private events. For more information, please visit siccsabah.com or follow us on social media – LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About MACEOS Sabah Chapter

The Malaysian Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (MACEOS) Sabah Chapter represents the collective voice of Business Events organisers and suppliers in Sabah. It brings together industry practitioners across organising, venue services, logistics and event support to advance professional standards and strengthen collaboration within the Business Events ecosystem.