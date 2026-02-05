SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent power management company Eaton highlighted its latest aerospace innovations and strategic partnerships at the 2026 Singapore Airshow, held from February 3-6, reinforcing its commitment to delivering best-in-class aerospace solutions and strengthening regional support for customers across Asia-Pacific.

"We are pleased to participate in the Singapore Airshow, a premier platform for engaging with customers and industry leaders in the region," said Matt Norman, Vice President, Aftermarket and Commercial Services, Aerospace Group, Eaton. "Through reinforced regional capabilities and business presence, we remain focused on delivering customer-centric solutions and driving operational excellence—ensuring long-term success for our stakeholders."

At the airshow, Eaton showcased a broad range of advanced technologies and solutions for both commercial and military aviation, designed to meet stringent performance standards and evolving customer needs. Eaton also highlighted its two regional joint ventures that provide aftermarket repair services to airlines and MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) providers. This expansion underscores Eaton's commitment to providing tailored, cost‑effective solutions that meet the needs of regional customers. In addition, Eaton joined the technical program at Singapore Aerospace Technology and Engineering Conference (SATEC) 2026, a premier aviation conference held in conjunction with the Singapore Airshow. Armen Baronian, director of Power Systems and Engineering Technologies, Aerospace Group at Eaton, presented "Emerging Trends in Aerospace Technologies: Performance Limitations and Realistic Expectations", focusing on the emergence of key transformative technologies in aviation, space and defense applications.

Eaton continues to strengthen and expand its regional aftermarket network across Asia-Pacific. During the Singapore Airshow, the company celebrated major milestones with signing ceremonies:

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial and institutional, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of $27.4 billion in 2025, the company serves customers in 180 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.