SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled the top destinations in Asia for the upcoming Lunar New Year, based on accommodation search data. Tokyo (Japan), retains its top position, followed by Bangkok (Thailand), and Taipei (Taiwan) making to the top three for the first time.

The data, comparing searches from December 2025, with the same period in 2024 for check-ins during the Lunar New Year. Osaka (Japan), ranked at fourth place, and Seoul (South Korea) secured the fifth spot while Fukuoka (Japan) held sixth position.

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) debuted the list at seventh rank, and Sapporo (Japan) slipped one spot to eighth. Singapore and Hong Kong also remain popular, rounding out the list of top ten destinations.

This year marks the Year of the Horse, symbolizing energy, movement, and adventure. Travelers are inspired to explore new horizons and embrace the spirit of the Horse, seeking vibrant experiences and dynamic destinations. The Lunar New Year, marking new beginnings and Spring's arrival, is a prime time for reuniting with loved ones and embracing renewal. It's an opportunity for self-discovery, whether rediscovering familiar places or venturing abroad.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda, shared, "The Lunar New Year is all about adventure and discovery, especially in the Year of the Horse. It's exciting to see travelers embracing both traditional favorites and new experiences during one of Asia's top travel moments. Whether it's the bustling streets of Tokyo or the urban energy of Singapore, Agoda is here to help travelers find amazing deals and create unforgettable holiday stories."

Embracing the adventurous spirit, travelers planning their Lunar New Year getaways can explore Agoda's extensive offerings, including over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities. Running from 14 to 28 February, Agoda's Mega Sale will offer up to 60% off on hotel bookings, with special flash sales of up to 70% on 17 February and exclusive deals on flights and activities. Agoda VIP members will receive early access to deals from 10 to 13 February. The latest deals are available on the Agoda app or at agoda.com/deals.