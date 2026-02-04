LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea Building Technologies is showcasing its comprehensive suite of cutting-edge smart building solutions under the theme "Smart in One" at the 2026 AHR Expo. The exhibition features a diverse portfolio of advanced technologies designed to address the evolving demands of key sectors, including data centers, industrial parks, and commercial buildings. Prominently featured solutions at the booth include the MagBoost Apex Pro magnetic bearing centrifugal chiller, flexible VRF systems, sustainable heat pump technologies, and the integrative Midea iBUILDING digital platform.

High-Efficiency Centrifugal Chiller for Demanding Cooling

The MagBoost Apex Pro magnetic bearing centrifugal chiller represents a significant advancement in HVAC technology, incorporating Midea's patented second-generation oil-free magnetic bearing system. This innovative design eliminates mechanical friction and enhances efficiency and operational reliability. The unit achieves exceptional performance with an IPLV of up to 9.71 when using R1234ze(E) refrigerant. Designed for longevity, the compressor offers a 30-year lifespan with IP67 protection and operates at just 70 dB(A). Its modular design allows up to 16 units to be combined without extra controls, while supporting both R1234ze(E) and R513A refrigerants for reduced environmental impact.

Thermal Management Solution for Data Centers

With the rapid growth of AI computing and high-density server deployments, data centers require cooling solutions that deliver both efficiency and reliability. Midea provides a full-stack thermal management solution for data centers. The precise CDUs, high-performance fan walls and efficient chillers form the cornerstone of ultra-efficient data centers, enabling PUEs as low as 1.2. Multi-level redundancy and leak-proof technologies guarantee 24/7 cooling system reliability, empowering innovation without compromise.

Intelligent Integration as a Core Principle

Midea iBUILDING, a comprehensive digital platform developed by Midea Building Technologies, enables intelligent building management through seamless connectivity across devices, data, and scenarios. Its award-winning smart gateway enables connectivity to multiple types of equipment—including VRF systems, heat pumps, and chillers—through a single unit, supporting various communication protocols. With native BACnet and Modbus integration, the platform ensures seamless compatibility with existing Building Management Systems (BMS). The platform provides two core applications: iEasyComfort offers operational visibility and energy monitoring for end users, while iEasyCare enables predictive maintenance with real-time fault detection and performance analysis for service and maintenance personnel. These tools support proactive maintenance, energy optimization, and enhanced system reliability.

A Unified Answer to Diverse Challenges

"Our presence at AHR goes beyond displaying products; it's about presenting a holistic answer," said a spokesperson for Midea Building Technologies. "The 'Smart in One' philosophy is about providing interconnected solutions that directly tackle the core challenges of energy intensity, operational resilience, and management complexity across sectors like data centers, transportation hubs, industrial parks, and commercial buildings." This integrated approach positions Midea not just as an equipment supplier, but as a partner in advancing the global building industry towards a more sustainable and intelligent future.