DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillio today unveiled Beyond the Curve 2026, a flagship outlook that reframes the AI agenda for enterprise leaders and shows how to convert scattered pilots into measurable value at scale. Anchored by ADAM (Agentic Data and Application Management), Brillio's AI accelerator platform, the company brings a practical view on building autonomous, governed, and scalable AI foundations. The report argues that the decisive advantage now lies with companies that address Strategy, Technology, and AI Native Talent as a single operating system for growth.

Over the past year, AI has moved from early-stage experimentation to active, everyday application. The question is no longer if AI will transform the enterprise, but how fast leaders can seed value across the P&L. Beyond the Curve 2026 distills what separates winners from the pack: outcome first strategy, platform centric integration, and a talent model built for AI assisted engineering, so AI is not a tool that is simply deployed but a capability that is fully operationalized.

"Executives don't need another AI hype cycle; they need a way to seamlessly integrate AI into their business operations," stated Chander Damodaran, CTO, Brillio. "This report encapsulates the trends we observe with our customers. By aligning strategy, platforms, and AI-native talent, agentic systems start to perform tasks rather than just offering advice, marking the point where productivity and resilience significantly improve."

What's inside Beyond the Curve 2026

Why it matters now

The report emphasizes the need for organizations to move beyond isolated AI experiments and adopt integrated, outcome-driven approaches. By aligning AI initiatives with strategic priorities, organizations can accelerate decision-making, streamline operations, and deliver personalized customer experiences at scale.

Brillio's positioning: Built to Accelerate. Engineered to Deliver.

Brillio positions itself as The Enterprise AI Accelerator, reaffirming its ethos to accelerate impact, from AI intention to scaled execution. ADAM, Brillio's AI accelerator platform connects data, digital, and AI ecosystems to make every platform intelligent, every workflow agentic, and every outcome measurable. ADAM delivers proven architectures and accelerators while ensuring clients retain full ownership, governance, and compliance control. By unifying industry-aligned context with scalable execution, ADAM connects AI agents seamlessly across enterprise ecosystems to orchestrate end-to-end business transformation.

Beyond the Curve 2026 is designed as a board‑to‑shop‑floor guide for leaders' intent on turning AI from promise to performance. Click here to read or download the full report to explore the insights shaping enterprise AI in 2026.

About Brillio:

Brillio is The Enterprise AI Accelerator helping Fortune 1000 companies move from AI ambition to scaled impact, faster. Powered by our AI accelerator platform – Agentic Data and Application Management (ADAM), Brillio is one of the fastest-growing digital technology service providers, delivering transformation across five core workstreams: business-led transformation, customer experience transformation, AI and data engineering, digital engineering, and infrastructure engineering.

With 14 delivery locations across North America, Europe, and Asia and a team of over 6,000 customer-obsessed professionals, Brillio combines deep industry expertise, modern engineering, and accelerators to deliver measurable outcomes. Learn more at www.Brillio.com