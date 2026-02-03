CHONGQING, China, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, SERES NEV sales exceeded 470,000 units, cementing the company's position as industry leader. The flagship AITO brand especially stood out, with over 420,000 vehicles delivered throughout the year—making it the top-selling luxury brand in the Chinese market. This achievement underscored AITO's leadership in China's high-end new energy market and the rise of Chinese brands in the premium automotive segment.

AITO's sustained success is no accident. Its "blockbuster" appeal stemmed from precise product positioning, robust capabilities, and a strong reputation among users. All of this resulted in a strong product lineup in the CNY 200,000 to 600,000 price range. The AITO M9 proved to be a true phenomenon, with cumulative deliveries exceeding 270,000 units and a 21-month run as the top model in its segment.

At the same time, the AITO M8 and M7 also established leading positions in their respective segments: the M8 was the best-selling model in the CNY 400,000 segment for six consecutive months, and cumulative deliveries of the M7 surpassed 400,000 units, setting a benchmark in the market. Together, these three flagship models drove brand momentum and reinforced AITO's competitive edge in the high-end market.

Beyond sales, AITO's sterling reputation and high vehicle value retention continued to fuel its strong market performance. AITO surpassed traditional luxury brands like BMW and Audi in the Chinese automotive market research firm LandRoad's New Energy Vehicle Brand Index. With an average vehicle price of CNY 400,000, it also overtook the BBA group (BMW, Benz, and Audi) to become China's leading luxury automotive brand. This milestone signified both AITO's dominance in scale and a significant rise in brand reputation, customer trust, and value, establishing it as the top choice for discerning consumers.

Looking ahead, as it expands globally, advances its technologies, and broadens its portfolio, AITO will further strengthen its leadership in the luxury NEV market. With growing confidence, AITO is set to drive greater breakthroughs for Chinese automotive brands worldwide.