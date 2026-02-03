Seoul Office Market Enters Structural Reallocation Phase After Record KRW 22.9 Trillion Recovery

NEW YORK and SEOUL, Korea, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to global corporations, institutional investors, and owners and occupiers, today released its 2026 Seoul Office Market Outlook for Capital Markets and Leasing, highlighting a robust occupier market alongside a rapidly recovering capital markets environment.

Executive Commentary

"Seoul's office market remains fundamentally resilient across both occupier and capital markets," said John Pritchard, Managing Director and Country Head of Newmark Korea. "We are seeing a strategic reallocation of demand, as corporates and investors focus on higher-quality, more efficient assets. Tenant demand is increasingly concentrating in prime and newly developed offices, while aging stock faces growing competitive pressure."

Judy Jang, Executive Director, Head of Research– Korea, added, "Following the record KRW 22.9 trillion transaction year in 2025, capital is returning to the market as confidence in pricing and income stability improves. Looking ahead, asset-level differentiation will be the defining factor for performance, with market polarization becoming a foundational feature of the Seoul office landscape."

Occupier Market: Structural Reallocation, Not Demand Exit

Corporate relocations across Seoul in 2025 reflect a fundamental shift in workplace strategy rather than cost-driven exits. Major occupiers are consolidating, upgrading and repositioning their office footprints to support hybrid work, collaboration and talent attraction.

Tenant decision-making is increasingly driven by building quality, ESG performance, accessibility and workplace experience. As a result, demand continues to concentrate in prime and newly delivered offices, while aging and non-renovated stock faces growing competitive pressure. This mirrors trends observed across global gateway cities such as London, New York, Singapore and Tokyo.

Capital Markets: Recovery Turns Fundamental

Seoul's office investment market staged a strong recovery in 2025, supported by stabilizing interest rates, improving financing conditions and the return of institutional capital. Core and prime assets in Central Business District (CBD), Gangnam Business District (GBD) and Yeouido Business District (YBD) demonstrated strong downside protection, supported by stable leasing fundamentals and long-term investor conviction.

Beyond the traditional core, investor interest is expanding into function-driven office clusters such as Seongsu–Seoul Forest, Magok, Pangyo–Bundang and Sangam DMC, reflecting a broader reallocation of office demand.

Supply & Development Cycle

Rising construction costs and permitting delays have pushed Seoul's next major supply wave into 2028–2029, extending the current period of limited new completions.

Near-term deliveries in 2026, including G1 Seoul, Rene Square and Eul Tower, will test short-term absorption, but pre-leasing momentum suggests that demand for prime assets remains intact. The delayed development pipeline is expected to support rental stability in prime assets while creating a medium-term inflection point for the market cycle.

