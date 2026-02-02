GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2026 begins, GAC takes the lead with an "impressive start" performance: in January this year, its overseas wholesale sales surged 69% year-on-year, continuing the robust growth momentum of the past two years and laying a solid foundation for the 2026 overseas sales target of "300,000 units". Among them, the AION V set a new monthly retail sales record since its overseas launch.

In terms of regional market highlighs, GAC Flourishing Across the Globe: In the Asia-Pacific region, GAC consistently ranks among the top three Chinese brands in sales volume in the Cambodian market; In Europe, retail sales in Greece in January surged 233% month-on-month compared with December, as brand recognition steadily rises with market performance. In the Middle East, the GAC GS8 ranked third among Chinese brands in terms of sales of large SUVs in Kuwait, verifying its product competitiveness in the segment. In the Americas, GAC ranks first sales among Chinese brands in the Dutch Caribbean market of Panama; In Colombia, GAC retains its position among the top three in overall EV sales, with its regional influence continuing to expand.

Behind the strong sales growth lies the continuous launch of high-quality products and solid construction of systematic capabilities. In terms of product layout, the GAC S7 and AION i60, which were launched in China in 2025, are set to make their overseas debut soon, accelerating the product rhythm. These two popular models, highly recognized in the domestic market, are expected to become "growth drivers" for GAC's overseas product matrix.

In terms of system construction, the "Thousand-Network Plan" continues to advance, with 20 new overseas outlets added in January, bringing the total global network to 650, covering 86 countries and regions across 5 major regions: Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, CIS and Central and South America, providing sufficient network support for future sales growth. 5 overseas production have been completed and put into operation, while the AION UT project has reached a key milestone with the successful roll-off of the first prototype from Magna's factory in Austria. Localization production projects in Cambodia, Brazil and Egypt are also in progress.

