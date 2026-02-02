SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greneta, a deep-tech leader in high-precision 3D infrastructure, today announced the official launch of its comprehensive SaaS platform at Greneta.ai. The platform is designed to solve the "data gravity" problem in 3D and Physical AI, offering a seamless, automated pipeline for optimizing massive 3D datasets for contents creation and industrial applications.

Bridging the Gap Between Heavy Data and Physical AI

As the industry pivots toward Physical AI where autonomous systems must perceive and interact with complex 3D environments the need for lightweight yet high-fidelity data has become mission-critical. Greneta's new SaaS service leverages years of rigorous field testing and industrial PoCs to provide a "one-click" solution for 3D data optimization.

The platform distinguishes itself by integrating a powerful suite of 3D technologies:

Automated 3D Optimization: Proprietary algorithms that reduce file sizes by over 90% while maintaining the sub-millimeter precision required for industrial digital twins and robotics.

3D Gen AI & Gaussian Splatting

Advanced reconstruction tools that allow users to turn simple captures into photorealistic, navigable 3D spaces in minutes.

World Model Integration

In a bold move to support the next frontier of AI, the platform integrates with World Labs' world models, ensuring that generated 3D environments possess the spatial intelligence and physical consistency needed for AI training.

Empowered by the NVIDIA Ecosystem



Greneta's rapid scaling is supported by its selection for the NVIDIA Inception Program. By collaborating within NVIDIA's ecosystem, Greneta ensures its optimized 3D assets are fully compatible with high-performance computing environments and simulation platforms like NVIDIA Omniverse, providing a critical bridge for developers building the next generation of autonomous machines.

"Our goal at Greneta.ai is to make high-precision 3D data as accessible and streamable as 2D video," said a spokesperson for Greneta. "By combining our optimization engine with the latest in 3D Generative AI and world models, we are providing the essential infrastructure that Physical AI needs to scale beyond the lab and into the real world."

Continued Momentum and Recognition

The launch of the SaaS platform follows a period of significant technical milestones for the company. Greneta's core technology, which was honed through demanding industrial Proof of Concepts (PoCs), was recently recognized for its excellence and impact, being named a CES® 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree.

As the company moves forward from its success at CES 2026, the focus remains on empowering global enterprises to unlock the full potential of their 3D data through Greneta.ai.

About Greneta

Greneta is a technology company specializing in high-precision 3D data optimization and infrastructure for Physical AI. By automating the transition from raw 3D data to optimized, AI-ready assets, Greneta enables industries to deploy digital twins, autonomous robots, and immersive simulations at scale.