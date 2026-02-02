BEIJING, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 27, the China Automobile Dealers Association and Jingzhengu, released the 2025 China Automotive Resale Value ranking Report. GAC's brands AION and GAC achieved outstanding results, with the M8 and GS8 topping resale value rankings in their respective segments, demonstrating the strong market recognition and value of "Quality GAC."

As competition in China's automotive market intensifies, resale value has become a critical measure of a vehicle's long-term value and reputation. Jointly issued by the China Automobile Dealers Association and Jingzhengu, the annual resale value report has steadily enhanced its assessment methodology, aiming to establish "resale value" as a "shared metric" among manufacturers, distributors, consumers, and policymakers. It not only reflects a vehicle's value retention, but also meaningfully influences consumer purchase decisions.

GAC led the rankings with a commanding advantage, ranking first among Chinese brands in three-year resale value. Several models achieved top positions across key segments. In the MPV segment, the M8 ranked first among Chinese-brand MPVs in three-year resale value, with the M6 placed third. The E8 and E9 took the top two spots in one-year resale value for Chinese-brand plug-in hybrid MPVs, underlining GAC's expertise and market credibility in the MPV sector. In the SUV segment, the GS8 ranked first among Chinese-brand mid-size SUVs for three-year resale value, while the GS3 EMZOOM placed third in the compact SUV category. Meanwhile, the EMPOW and GA6 secured third and fourth place respectively in the compact and mid-size sedan categories, demonstrating comprehensive coverage of mainstream consumer segments and catering to diverse user value needs.

AION also demonstrated strong residual value performance. The AION RT ranked second in one-year resale value among pure electric compact cars, while the AION Y placed third in three-year resale value for pure electric compact SUVs. Backed by the world's only NEV "Lighthouse Factory," AION ensures products with "zero defects and zero faults." In 2025, it achieved the top ranking in China's new energy vehicle quality for the third consecutive year, maintaining leading resale value and customer satisfaction.

These achievements reflect GAC's strong manufacturing expertise and commitment to quality, as well as broad market recognition. Looking ahead, GAC will continue leveraging technology and a user-centric approach to enhance competitiveness, deliver higher-value mobility solutions, and lead the high-quality development of China's automotive industry.