SINGAPORE, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report reveals that business travelers across Asia-Pacific are increasingly blending work with play, with a striking 76% of surveyed business travelers planning to combine business trips with personal leisure. Some markets are seeing interest from travelers exceeding 90%, signaling a fundamental transformation in how professionals approach corporate travel, turning airport layovers into extended getaways.

Business travel among respondents remains a priority for 2026, with Indonesia leading at 27%, followed by the Philippines at 20% and Vietnam at 19%. However, the real story emerges once their meetings wrap up.

Among those planning business trips, the appetite for extending stays to include leisure activities proves overwhelming. This is especially so in the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, where more than 85% of business travelers stated they are eager to extend their stays for some downtime. Filipino respondents topped the bleisure rankings at 95%, while Thai travelers followed closely at 92% and Vietnamese at 86%.

In markets like Japan and Indonesia, where work culture is traditionally more reserved, a majority of business travelers appear to embrace the trend. In Japan, 58% of business travelers plan to tack on personal time to their corporate itineraries, while South Korea showed strong adoption at 76%.

These findings reflect broader industry momentum, with the global bleisure travel market projected to reach as high as $1.71 trillion by 2032.

Omri Morgenshtern, Chief Executive Officer at Agoda shared: "Across Asia-Pacific, we're seeing professionals plan to intentionally extend their work trips with personal days to enjoy local experiences and make the most of their time on the road. At Agoda, we're focused on making it easy for travelers to seamlessly plan both the business and leisure parts of their journey, all in one place and at great rates."

