PHUKET, Thailand, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized as the Top 3 in "Thailand's Best Family Resorts" by readers of Holidays with Kids magazine, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach solidifies its status as the ultimate family sanctuary for 2026. Located on the secluded Tri-Trang Beach just minutes from Patong, this multi-award-winning resort blends sustainable eco-adventures, world-class amenities, and 5-star relaxation to create a holiday experience that is truly second to none.

Experience the "Best Family Resort" Difference Celebrated by families worldwide, the resort has been honored as a Top 3 winner in Holidays with Kids magazine's Readers' Choice Awards for Thailand's Best Family Resorts. Combined with consistent top-tier ratings on TripAdvisor, "Trip.Best" No.1 Family Resort in Phuket. Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach is a destination designed for connection. The resort sits on its own private stretch of white sand, surrounded by lush jungle and a protected house reef, offering families a unique "resort-within-a-resort" atmosphere where nature and luxury meet.

Why Families Choose an Award-Winning Stay Our commitment to creating the best family experience is evident in our diverse, high-quality amenities that cater to every generation:

Featured Package: To celebrate our status as a top family destination, we invite you to book the M Passport Package, designed to spark joy and curiosity in our youngest guests:

