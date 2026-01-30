Visit Korean Heritage Campaign launches promotional events in New York under the theme "Golden Blessings"

Media art featuring Joseon Dynasty Royal Bojagi and Korean temple food experiences among a rich lineup of heritage programs (Feb. 11–14)

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Heritage Service (Administrator: Huh Min), in collaboration with the Korea Heritage Agency (President: Lee Gwi-young) and the Korean Cultural Center New York (Executive Director: Kim Cheon-soo), will host a promotional event for the Visit Korean Heritage Campaign* titled "Korea on Stage in New York" from February 11 to 14 in New York City.

* Visit Korean Heritage Campaign: Launched in 2020, the Visit Korean Heritage Campaign is an initiative designed to promote the value and beauty of Korea's national heritage—the foundation of Korean culture that has gained growing global attention—to audiences in Korea and around the world. The campaign operates a range of programs, including the Korean Heritage Passport Tour, which connects Korea's representative national heritage sites across 10 routes and 76 destinations; Korea on Stage performances and exhibitions; and the Visit Korean Heritage Campaign Promotion Center at Incheon International Airport, among others.

Held under the theme "Golden Blessings: Discovering Korean Cultural Heritage," the event introduces global audiences to the value and significance of Korea's national heritage—the foundation of K-culture—through a diverse program lineup, including national heritage media art exhibitions, traditional crafts exhibitions, traditional performing arts, and Korean temple food experiences.

The program begins on February 11 at 3:00 p.m. with a special pre-opening performance at Times Square Plaza. Co-organized with the The Korean American Association of Greater New York, the approximately 30-minute performance features modumbuk (ensemble drumming) and fan dances by the Korean Traditional Dance of Choomnoori (KTDOC), as well as Sogochum and Jindo-bukchum performed by the Korea Heritage Agency Performance Arts Group.

Later that evening, at 7:00 p.m., an opening ceremony will be held at the Korean Cultural Center New York. Approximately 150 guests, including figures from cultural and arts communities in Korea and abroad, will gather to view traditional crafts and media art exhibitions and enjoy traditional performances, sharing a Korean-style Lunar New Year celebration together.

<Event Schedule: Korea on Stage in New York>

On the first floor of the Korean Cultural Center New York, large-scale installations recreating the Haetae statue that stands in front of Gyeongbokgung Palace, along with peony sculptures symbolizing wealth and prosperity, will be on display from February 11 to 14. Visitors can also experience three media art works (February 11–28) that express wishes embedded in traditional Korean art, architecture, and daily life, under themes such as Joseon Dynasty Royal Bojagi and Paintings of Joseon.

On the second floor exhibition gallery, works centered on gold leaf craftsmanship, a technique unique to the Joseon royal court, will be exhibited from February 11 to 14. Highlights include Cheonsang Yeolcha Bunyajido (Celestial Chart) and Hojakdo Hambo (Magpies and Tigers Wedding Chest Wrapping) by Kim Gi-ho, Holder of the National Intangible Cultural Heritage for Geumbakjang (Gold Leaf Imprinting), as well as works by master artisans of mother-of-pearl inlay and traditional knotting. A K-Heritage Store offering a range of cultural products will also be open during the exhibition period.

On February 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m., and February 14 at 3:00 p.m., the theater on B1 of the Korean Cultural Center New York will host "Wishes in Motion," an omnibus performance bringing together court dances and folk dances on a single stage. Featuring the Korea Heritage Agency Performance Arts Group and other performers, the program presents a rich repertoire including Cheoyongmu, Taepyeongmu (Dance of Peace), Sogochum, Jindobukchum, and Ganggangsullae.

A range of hands-on programs will also be offered for local audiences. These include a Gold Leaf Craft Workshop, where participants apply traditional gold leaf to a hanji lucky pouch (February 12, 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.; 4th floor, Korean Cultural Center New York); a cooking class with Venerable Jeong Kwan, a master of Temple Food—a National Intangible Cultural Heritage—organized in collaboration with the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism (February 13–14, 11:00 a.m.; 4th floor, limited to 16 participants per session); and a Traditional Tea Tasting Experience presented by Jinkwansa Temple (February 13–14, 2:00 p.m.; 4th floor, limited to 20 participants per session). All hands-on programs are available by advance registration only. During the Korea on Stage in New York event period (February 11–14), the first 1,500 participants who collect stamps after visiting exhibitions and participating in programs using the Korean Heritage Passport, distributed on the first floor of the Korean Cultural Center New York, will receive a traditional craft souvenir on a first-come, first-served basis.

On February 12 at 12:30 p.m., the Korea Heritage Service and the Korea Heritage Agency will host a culinary demonstration and roundtable discussion at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA)—widely recognized as one of the world's leading culinary institutions—under the theme "Temple Food as Sustainable Cuisine." The event will share the philosophy and values of Korean temple food with local culinary professionals, while exploring contemporary interpretations of traditional cuisine and its potential for global dissemination.

Building on this event, the Korea Heritage Service and the Korea Heritage Agency plan to fully launch the 2026 Visit Korean Heritage Campaign, expanding efforts to promote the value of Korea's national heritage at home and abroad. Through a wide range of programs, the two organizations aim to ensure that national heritage continues to serve as a meaningful cultural asset representing Korea and delivering lasting impact to global audiences.