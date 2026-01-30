ENC to elevate global esports by establishing a structured national ecosystem that supports players, Clubs, and National Teams — backed by a groundbreaking development fund, Club incentives, and equal pay per player across 16 titles.

ENC 2026 Debuts November 2-29 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) today announced the competition dates and prize model for the Esports Nations Cup 2026 (ENC), the new global esports competition built around national teams, national pride, and iconic rivalries. The ENC is set to debut in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 2 through 29, 2026.

The Esports Nations Cup adds a national layer to the global esports calendar. It complements the Club-based Esports World Cup by giving players the chance to represent their nation, and offering fans a direct way to connect with elite competition through identity, pride, and shared moments.

ENC 2026 is backed by a three-part funding commitment totaling $45 million, structured to support the esports ecosystem through player and coach prizing, Club release incentives, and national team development.

ENC 2026 includes $20 million in prize money paid directly to players and coaches across 16 titles. In addition, EWCF will provide $5 million in Club incentives for esports Clubs that release and enable their professional players to participate in ENC, with rewards tied directly to the performance of their players at the event.

EWCF will also provide $20 million through the previously announced ENC Development Fund, supporting Official National Team Partners with logistics, travel, program operations, national team marketing, and the long-term growth of national team pathways.

"National teams bring a powerful new layer to esports, one that is accessible, intuitive, and rooted in identity and pride," said Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation. "Clubs are the cultural backbone of esports. Nation-based competition expands the stage, creates new rivalries, and gives more fans a reason to care from day one. Our prize model is designed to keep competition fair and sustainable, rewarding performance while supporting the long-term development of players, Clubs, and national programs."

The ENC introduces a placement-based prize framework, applied across all game titles, designed to be clear and player-centric. Every qualified participant earns prize money and is guaranteed a minimum of three matches. Equal placement earns equal pay: the same finishing position pays the same amount per player across all titles, and coaches are rewarded alongside players for the same placement.

A first-place finish awards $50,000 per player, whether competing in a solo title or as part of a team. Second-place awards $30,000 per player, and third-place awards $15,000 per player. For team titles, payouts scale with the roster size, so the result is consistent and transparent for everyone competing.

The ENC will launch in Riyadh in November 2026 and will move to a rotating host-city model, bringing nation-based esports to major cities around the world. The event will be held every two years to provide a dependable structure that supports long-term planning for players, partners, and national programs.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Trackmania, Dota 2 have already been confirmed for ENC 2026, with additional titles to be announced in the coming days.

Additional information about the Esports Nations Cup will be released in the coming weeks. To stay up to date, visit esportsnationscup.com

About the Esports Nations Cup

The Esports Nations Cup (ENC) is a biennial global esports competition created by the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) that brings national pride to the world stage. Launching in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2026, the ENC will feature the world's best players competing not for their Clubs, but for their countries and territories, across a lineup of leading esports titles. Built in collaboration with game partners, Clubs, and esports organizations, the ENC establishes the first recurring, large-scale platform for national teams in esports. Beyond competition, it aims to fuel fandom, inspire heroes, and provide sustainable pathways for nations, players, and partners to grow within the global esports ecosystem. esportsnationscup.com

About Esports World Cup Foundation

The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) is a non-profit organization based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, dedicated to advancing and professionalizing the global esports industry. Through the annual Esports World Cup (EWC) and the biennial Esports Nations Cup (ENC), EWCF brings together the world's top players, leading Clubs, and millions of fans for the biggest stages in competitive gaming. Beyond hosting tournaments, the Foundation works year-round to grow the esports ecosystem, support talent development, and create lasting opportunities for players, teams, and partners worldwide.