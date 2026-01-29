SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the fast-evolving esports hardware landscape, refresh rate is a make-or-break factor for gaming excellence. PHILIPS EVNIA's groundbreaking 1000Hz Ultra-High Refresh Rate Dual-Mode Gaming Monitor 27M2N5500XD officially launches today, bringing millisecond-winning smoothness to all gamers with its core "1000Hz Dual-Mode" technology.

Revolutionary Dual-Mode, Uncompromised Power

As the first dual-mode monitor with a true 1000Hz panel, the 27M2N5500XD eliminates motion blur and screen tearing in fast-paced FPS games like CS:GO and Valorant, making moving targets and bullet trajectories crystal-clear. Switch effortlessly between HD@1000Hz (ultra-smooth competitive mode) and QHD@540Hz (Overclocked, 2K high-res balance) via the quick access shortcut—no trade-offs between speed and visual detail.

Blazing Speed, Stunning Clarity

Equipped with a world leading fast IPS panel, ultimate high contrast ratio 2000:1 and 0.3ms smart MBR response time, this monitor delivers sharp, lag-free visuals. Enhanced by AI-Powered technology, it suppresses motion trailing, ensuring every skill activation and quick movement stays crisp. The "Three Highs" advantage (high resolution + high refresh + high image quality) caters perfectly to FPS enthusiasts.

Top-Tier Connectivity, Color Precision

Unleash full performance with a DP2.1 interface (80Gbps lossless transmission) and HDMI2.1 (48Gbps), supporting seamless connections to consoles and PCs. Covering 100% sRGB, 96% DCI-P3, and 94% Adobe RGB, plus 1.07 billion colors and Delta E < 1, it renders game scenes vividly. VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification (500nit peak brightness) boosts contrast and depth for immersive gameplay.

AI-Powered, Eye-Friendly

The flagship 27M2N5500XD integrates "AI + Health" features:

About Philips Evnia



Evnia redefines gaming displays with inclusive design, intelligent features, and next-level performance. True to its name — derived from the Greek word for "smart thinking" — Evnia aims to make every gamer feel seen, supported, and inspired.

Step into the future of gaming. Step into Philips Evnia.