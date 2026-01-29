AI-powered palm verification set to deliver seamless, contactless and hygienic check-in journeys for patients at Bupa's healthcare centres

HONG KONG, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent in collaboration with Bupa Hong Kong ("Bupa"), today officially launched Hong Kong's first palm verification check-in service for the healthcare sector. The innovative solution is set to offer customers a smarter, faster, and more seamless way to access care, while enhancing hygiene and convenience.

The Express Check-in, a first-of-its-kind contactless check-in experience in Hong Kong's private healthcare sector officially launched today across 20 designated Bupa's network clinics citywide, offering customers a faster and more convenient way to access care. Among these locations, the flagship medical centre in Central, and Tsim Sha Tsui and Admiralty centres feature advanced palm-scan technology powered by Tencent PalmAI, while other clinics provide QR code-based Express Check-in—ensuring flexibility and a consistent, seamless experience for all customers.

Powered by Tencent PalmAI, the service uses AI-driven biometric technology that captures both palm print and real-life palm vein patterns to deliver secure, reliable, and hygienic authentication. With dual biometric identification, customers can simply place their palm over a high-precision scanner at the check-in kiosk for instant, document-free verification—without the need to remove masks or have physical contact with staff. For added flexibility, customers can also choose to check in using a QR code, ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for everyone. This innovation not only improves speed and convenience but also strengthens privacy and hygiene, supporting a smarter, more personalised healthcare journey.

Since its launch in 2022, Tencent PalmAI has been adopted by tens of millions of users globally, supporting diverse use cases from access control and identity verification to payments—enhancing user experience while improving operational efficiency. Bupa's recent adoption of PalmAI was implemented by Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of Tencent.

Steven Choi, General Manager of Tencent Cloud Hong Kong & Macau, said, "We are excited to support Bupa in delivering seamless and smarter healthcare experiences to its customers. By leveraging Tencent's advanced PalmAI technology—which integrates dual biometric identification using both palm print and palm vein patterns—we are enabling a secure, contactless, and truly frictionless check-in experience. Compared with traditional methods such as facial or fingerprint recognition, this solution enhances security and accuracy, reduces waiting times, and offers a more hygienic, mask-friendly experience for users."

Yvonne Leung, Chief Customer, Data & Digital Officer at Bupa Hong Kong, said, "Launching Hong Kong's first palm-based check-in service is a proud milestone for Bupa and reinforces our leadership in digital healthcare. This partnership with Tencent advances our 'Connected Care' strategy and our vision of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives. By introducing this breakthrough technology, we are setting a new benchmark for convenience and safety—customers can check in faster, without ID cards or physical interaction, and enjoy a truly contactless experience. Fully integrated with the Blua Health app, this innovation reflects our commitment to putting customers first and creating future-ready healthcare solutions."

Earvin Lim, Chief Technology Officer at Bupa Hong Kong, said, "This is more than a tech upgrade—it's a first for Hong Kong's private healthcare sector and a bold step in Bupa's digital transformation. By leveraging Tencent's PalmAI, we've introduced a dual-biometric solution combining palm print and vein recognition, delivering unmatched security and speed. This innovation doesn't just enhance convenience; it strengthens data protection and operational efficiency, paving the way for smarter, future-ready healthcare. We're proud to lead the industry in bringing cutting-edge technology to everyday health experiences, showing customers and partners what's possible when healthcare and innovation come together."

Tencent and Bupa are harnessing technological innovation and medical expertise to enable care that is more personalised, connected and accessible for individuals and families in Hong Kong. The collaboration reflects a shared vision to improve health outcomes through technology—bridging the gap between digital innovation and compassionate care, and setting a new benchmark for smart healthcare in the city.

About Tencent

Tencent is a world-leading internet and technology company that develops innovative products and services to improve the quality of life of people around the world.

Founded in 1998 with its headquarters in Shenzhen, China, Tencent's guiding principle is to use technology for good. Our communication and social services connect more than one billion people around the world, helping them to keep in touch with friends and family, access transportation, pay for daily necessities, and even be entertained.

Tencent also publishes some of the world's most popular video games and other high-quality digital content, enriching interactive entertainment experiences for people around the globe.

Tencent also offers a range of services such as cloud computing, advertising, FinTech, and other enterprise services to support our clients' digital transformation and business growth.

Tencent has been listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 2004.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About Bupa Group

Established in 1947, Bupa's purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world. We are an international healthcare company serving over 60 million customers worldwide. With no shareholders, we reinvest profits into providing more and better healthcare for the benefit of current and future customers. Bupa has businesses around the world, principally in Australia, the UK, Spain, Poland, Chile, Hong Kong SAR, India, Türkiye, Brazil, Mexico and New Zealand. We also have associate businesses in Saudi Arabia.

Bupa (Asia) Limited, a subsidiary of Bupa, has been a health insurance specialist in Hong Kong since 1976, offering one-stop solutions across domestic and international health insurance, and healthcare services. Our comprehensive medical insurance schemes are tailored to meet individual needs, and we provide health solutions for companies of all sizes. We also have a team of registered nurses, health management professionals, and doctors who provide various expert healthcare support.

Our healthcare provision arm, Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS), became part of Bupa Group in October 2013. QHMS offers Western Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Diagnostics & Imaging, Physiotherapy, Mental Health and Wellness services via a network of over 1,650 provider service points in Hong Kong.

For more information, visit www.bupa.com.hk/en/.