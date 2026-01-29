BEIJING, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire has completed a major upgrade to its Customer Portal in Asia Pacific, featuring a refreshed interface and an enhanced performance report. The portal now offers a more intuitive, efficient experience for clients distributing press releases and managing orders.

These enhancements are designed to better support customers by simplifying day‑to‑day workflows and making it easier to access, understand, and act on the campaign performance data.

The enhanced Visibility Report has been completely redesigned to deliver major improvements in visualization, data structure, and usability, giving clients clearer insights into press release performance and communication impact.

These improvements enable PR and communications teams to gain insights faster, make data‑driven decisions, and deliver a better overall experience for their audiences.