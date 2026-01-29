New Core Technologies for Compressors and Motors Enhance Performance and Efficiency With Redefined Structure, Movement and Position

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) will showcase its next-generation component technologies at AHR Expo 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, from February 2-4. Powered by LG's proprietary innovations, the company's latest compressors and motors incorporate a pioneering design approach that fundamentally redefines structure, movement and position to elevate essential performance and efficiency.

With nearly 70 years of expertise in compressor and motor technologies, LG has established itself as a leading global supplier of core components for home appliances, including HVAC systems, refrigerators, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. At this year's exhibition, LG will introduce two proprietary technologies featured in its latest components: the LG BHA Series – DualJet™ for reciprocating compressors and LG CurvedSpoke™ for BLDC motors.

The LG BHA Series – DualJet™ represents a significant advancement in reciprocating compressors for refrigeration applications. Its dual-flow refrigerant structure balances internal pressure during compression, optimizing refrigerant flow and improving efficiency while reducing energy consumption under real-world operating conditions. To support long-term reliability, the compressor incorporates built-in protection and diagnostic functions that continuously monitor operating conditions, enabling proactive fault detection and system adjustment.

LG will also present the LG CurvedSpoke™ technology for BLDC motors used in residential air-conditioning indoor units. Featuring an arc-shaped magnet design, the technology decreases motor size by approximately 12 percent while increasing energy density through optimized curved magnet placement.[1] The result is high efficiency that supports system-level miniaturization and overall weight reduction.

"Our guiding principle is simple: to continuously redefine component design and movement to deliver essential performance and lasting value beyond efficiency," said Kim Cheol, head of the Component Solution Business at the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "This commitment to fundamental innovation has strengthened our leadership in the North American market, and we look forward to sharing these advancements with our partners."

Visitors to AHR Expo 2026 can explore next-generation component technologies at LG Component Solution booth from February 2-4 (#SU234, Las Vegas Convention Center), directly next to the LG Air Conditioning Technologies booth (Booth #SU223).

About LG Component Solution Business

The LG Electronics Component Solution business is a global innovator in HVAC and appliance components, delivering high-efficiency, energy-saving technologies for residential and commercial applications for more than 60 years. Its portfolio spans household appliances to large-scale commercial HVAC systems, offering advanced compressor and motor solutions designed to meet diverse customer needs. Since beginning motor production in 1962, LG Component Solution has manufactured more than one billion compressors and motors worldwide. The Component Solution business operates as part of the LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.