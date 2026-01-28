AHMEDABAD, India, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc., a global leader in smart solar and energy storage solutions, is proud to announce the signing of a milestone agreement with Kosol Energie, one of India's premier renewable energy solutions providers. The signing ceremony, held on January 26 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and attended by senior executives from both companies, celebrated the supply of 360 MW of Hoymiles' high-performance HMS series microinverters—the largest single microinverter deal in the Indian market to date.

Strategic vision for India's energy transition

At the signing ceremony, Mr. Kalpesh Kalthia, Chairman & Managing Director of Kosol Energie Pvt. Ltd, said, "This 360 MW microinverter deal is a defining milestone not just for Kosol Energie, but for India's solar journey. By adopting advanced microinverter technology at this scale, we are reinforcing our commitment to safety, efficiency, and long-term performance. Our partnership with Hoymiles reflects our shared vision of accelerating India's transition to a cleaner, smarter, and more resilient energy future."

"The landmark 360MW microinverter deal between Hoymiles and Kosol Energie marks a pivotal moment for Hoymiles' expansion in India. This collaboration opens new avenues for executing large-scale projects across the country with state-of-the-art microinverter technology," said Piyush Sharma, Channel Business Director of Hoymiles India. "As India's first and largest-ever deal for any microinverter company, it will significantly support India's Rooftop Solar (RTS) growth by enabling the execution of best-in-class, high-quality solar projects nationwide."

Empowering India with global expertise and a localized approach

Hoymiles is already contributing to numerous solar projects in India, including a 100 kW solar setup commissioned at Guruvayur, Thrissur, Kerala. The company is known for:

About Hoymiles

Founded in 2012, Hoymiles is a global smart energy solution provider, specializing in microinverters and storage systems. With a vision of a clean, sustainable future, Hoymiles strives to lead the smart energy industry through advanced technology and reliable products.

For more information, visit www.hoymiles.com