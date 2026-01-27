The body of former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan, who died earlier this week during a visit to Vietnam, returned home Tuesday, ahead of a five-day funeral.

Lee, who was serving as executive vice chairperson of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council, died at a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday after suffering cardiac arrest.

A Korean Air flight carrying Lee's body, as well as bereaved family members and a group of ruling Democratic Party lawmakers who had gone to Vietnam after he fell ill, arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, earlier in the day.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, who heads Lee's funeral committee, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and Rep. Jung Chung-rae, leader of the DP, among others were present at the airport for the arrival of Lee's casket.

A brief memorial service took place at the airport with honor guards after the casket was brought off the aircraft.

A funeral service will be held at Seoul National University Hospital for five days through Saturday in the combined format of a "social funeral" and an "institutional funeral," in consideration of his contribution to society, according to the PUAC.

A former seven-term lawmaker, Lee served as prime minister during the Roh Moo-hyun administration from 2004 to 2006. He was appointed as executive vice chairperson of the PUAC in October last year.

He took part in the pro-democracy movement during South Korea's military regimes, entering politics through student activism and opposition activities.

Lee was known for his close ties with four progressive presidents -- Kim Dae-jung, Roh Moo-hyun, Moon Jae-in and Lee Jae Myung -- earning him the nickname "kingmaker" for his role as a political ally and adviser. (Yonhap)