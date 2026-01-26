HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a series of professional and networking activities under the HOTLIST Travellive Editor's Pick 2025 (HOTLIST 2025) project, The Honor Ceremony celebrated outstanding brands, destinations and individuals for their significant contributions to the tourism industry, with special recognition given to three impressive destinations of the year: Ho Chi Minh City, Hue and Quang Ninh. The project is organised by Travellive Media Group with the aim of building a platform that connects stakeholders and recognises positive contributions to the development of the industry.

Building on the success of previous editions, HOTLIST 2025 adopted the theme "The Journey from Seed to Harvest", a familiar metaphor in Vietnamese culture that reflects the growth journey of brands, destinations and individuals in the tourism and hospitality sector. From initial ideas and long-term investment to tangible achievements, the project highlights values that are nurtured and strengthened over time.

Beyond announcing the honourees, HOTLIST 2025 featured a series of multi-dimensional activities, most notably two professional conferences, The Insiders Forum held in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The forums attracted more than 700 guests, including business leaders, experts, policymakers and representatives from tourism and hospitality brands, airlines, destinations and media organisations. They were regarded as one of the year's notable industry forums, providing a platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing and practical insights.

As the core activity of the project, The Honor Ceremony served not only as an occasion to recognise the brands and individuals listed in HOTLIST 2025, but also as a meaningful networking space for the tourism community. The event welcomed over 250 guests, including representatives from government agencies, domestic and international tourism promotion organisations, and the wider tourism and hospitality business community.

At The Honor Ceremony - HOTLIST 2025, three impressive destinations of 2025 were announced: Ho Chi Minh City, Hue and Quang Ninh. These destinations were recognised for their strong performance in tourism promotion and marketing, as well as their efforts in advancing sustainable tourism development. The honour acknowledges the notable achievements, contributions and long-term commitment of the local authorities to the overall growth of Vietnam's tourism sector.

Over the past year, Ho Chi Minh City welcomed 45 million domestic visitors and 8.5 million international arrivals, reinforcing its important role in the broader development of the industry. The city expanded its signature tourism routes, hosted large-scale events and meaningful commemorative programmes, contributing significantly to total tourism revenue of over VND 278 trillion. In addition, effective communication campaigns and a clear focus on interregional, medical, eco and sustainable tourism continued to strengthen Ho Chi Minh City's position as a national hub connecting and spreading tourism value across the country.

With strong results achieved, Quang Ninh and Hue are recognised as two outstanding destinations within Vietnam's tourism landscape. Quang Ninh stood out with robust visitor growth and enhanced its destination value when the Yen Tu - Vinh Nghiem - Con Son, Kiep Bac complex was recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage Site, promoting the image of a destination that harmonises heritage, nature and sustainable development. Meanwhile, Hue marked a clear transformation as host of the National Tourism Year 2025, accelerating cultural and festival activities and advancing its green and sustainable tourism orientation, thereby improving visitor experience and overall destination appeal.

In addition, HOTLIST 2025 recognised 42 outstanding brands and 12 individuals across various sectors of the tourism industry, from accommodation, travel and aviation to experiences and services. The recognition reflects their commitment to innovation, operational excellence, sustainable development strategies and positive contributions to enhancing the image, competitiveness and appeal of Vietnam's tourism sector.

With a strong focus on celebrating heritage and national identity as a key pillar of sustainable tourism development, The Honor Ceremony featured carefully curated artistic performances that highlighted Vietnamese cultural values. Performances such as "Tinh hoa Hạt Ngọc", inspired by this year's theme, "Vó ngựa trên mây" performed by Meritorious Artist Duong Thuy Anh, along with contemporary interpretations of traditional music, created an emotional atmosphere where local cultural values were presented within the context of modern tourism development.

The success of The Honor Ceremony was made possible with the support of partners and sponsors. Ford Vietnam joined as the Diamond Sponsor, JW Marriott Hotel & Suites Saigon served as the Venue Sponsor, while Lady Trieu, BM Wine participated as Beverage experience partners. Eventista supported the project as the Strategic technology partner and official voting platform, and Jourdeness joined as The gift partner. The The Insiders Forum conferences were co-organised in partnership with The Brand Promise.

HOTLIST 2025 attracted strong attention from both domestic and international media, with PR Newswire and Hotelier Vietnam joining as Media Partners, helping to amplify the project's messages and values across local and global media platforms.

Held on the evening of January 19 in Ho Chi Minh City, The Honor Ceremony marked the conclusion of HOTLIST 2025 under the theme "The Journey from Seed to Harvest". Prior to the gala, the project featured a range of activities, including the announcement of the HOTLIST, a public voting phase and professional forums in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. As a reputable annual initiative organised by Travellive Media Group, the project attracted the participation of more than 1,000 senior executives and received widespread attention from the tourism and hospitality community both in Vietnam and internationally.

Through HOTLIST 2025, Travellive continues to pursue its long-term content strategy, acting as a bridge between businesses, experts and the wider community. As the tourism industry continues to evolve, HOTLIST is expected to remain a platform that recognises enduring values, shares positive development stories and contributes to the sustainable growth of Vietnam's tourism sector in the years ahead.

