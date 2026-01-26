DUBAI, UAE, SYDNEY and NEW DELHI, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An entertainment and creative arts lawyer's bold vision for a revolutionary online art auction platform, Lloyds Auctions, launched on January 1, 2026, and has already secured over $1 billion in committed art listings, including more than 3000 pieces within its first few weeks, positioning it as one of the fastest-growing art-tech platforms in history.

Giuseppe Cassin spent more than a decade closing multimillion-dollar deals for filmmakers, artists, directors, and collectors. Frustrated by the art world's outdated, old-world system – high fees, invitation-only sales, and persistent integrity issues – he developed a game-changing idea: a digital-first platform that does for authenticated art what Uber did for taxis.

It connects sellers directly to a global audience with rigorous authentication, high-end curation, transparent fees, and real-time bidding open to anyone, anywhere. "We're giving every artist, collector, and seller the same global access that only a handful enjoyed before," said Giuseppe Cassin, Founder: Lloyds Creative Arts.

Cassin pitched the concept to investors and secured heavy backing from leading online auction house Lloyds Auctions. The platform officially launched on January 1, 2026, with its first dedicated online auction going live in mid-January, featuring a headline collection of 30 Southeast Asian Masters including works from masters such as MF Husain, FN Souza, Manjit Bawa, and Vasudeo S. Gaitonde with estimates in the tens of millions. The response was immediate and strong: sellers and collectors flooded in.

In just its first few weeks of trading, the platform has locked in over $1 billion worth of committed art listings, spanning blue-chip masters to emerging talents. "Our mission is to make art accessible to everyone in a safe, non-intimidating way," Mr. Cassin continued. "With every work rigorously verified and independently authenticated – including by an expert of the buyer's choice – bidders and buyers bid with a higher level of confidence, especially on master's and other ultra-high-value art categories. At the same time, emerging artists get immediate global exposure and real-time feedback from customers on what resonates with their work."

The platform's rapid rise has drawn strong interest from investors and industry insiders, who now see unicorn status (a $1 billion+ valuation) as a realistic next milestone. Should it reach that mark, it would rank among the quickest ascents since Canva.

The platform continues to receive new artists and collectors every day, with fresh auctions launching regularly.

About:

The platform launched on January 1, 2026, with major investment from leading online auction house Lloyds Auctions, the platform is a digital-first global marketplace for fine art, combining expert curation, rigorous independent written authentication, and an intuitive interface to make buying and selling art seamless, transparent, and accessible to everyone.