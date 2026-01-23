JA Solar's DeepBlue 5.0 Delivers Bankable Performance in a Changing Global PV Market

BEIJING, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a trusted global partner in green energy, is rapidly expanding the global deployment of its DeepBlue 5.0 modules across utility, C&I, and residential markets, as developers increasingly prioritize long-term value, bankability, and risk mitigation in a more volatile global PV market.

Reflecting the promise of "Performance You Can Bank On," DeepBlue 5.0 delivers higher energy yield through four core strengths—area utilization, quality, performance and scenario adaptability. Its selection for South Korea's 410 MW Haenam Bukil project, the country's largest ground-mounted PV plant, highlights growing confidence in its long-term investment value.

Smarter Area Utilization – More Power per Module

DeepBlue 5.0 adopts a full-screen front design that removes inactive areas, enabled by zero-gap flexible interconnection, hidden busbars, and multi-cut cell technology.

With power ratings up to 670 W and efficiency of 24.8%, developers gain higher power density without increasing installation footprint.

Stronger Structural Engineering – Reliability by Design

A new structural platform enhances density, uniformity, and durability under real-world stress. Key upgrades include:

Together, these design and manufacturing upgrades reduce long-term performance uncertainty, supporting financing confidence and bankability across large-scale and C&I projects.

Higher Lifetime Performance – More Energy in All Conditions

DeepBlue 5.0 boosts energy yield across varying irradiance and throughout its lifecycle.

This translates into lower LCOE and more predictable cash flows over the project lifecycle—critical advantages as input costs and financing scrutiny increase.

Broader Scenario Adaptability – Ready for Diverse Environments

DeepBlue 5.0 is engineered for stable performance across utility, rooftop, and challenging climates.

The result is lower O&M needs, stronger output stability, and suitability for multi-scenario.

A Reliable Choice in a Market Facing Rising Costs

As module prices rise due to raw-material pressures, supply-chain shifts and evolving trade policies, upfront cost alone is no longer the deciding factor. Developers are increasingly focused on long-term certainty, predictable performance, and partner reliability.

Backed by independent third‑party validation and rigorous quality control, DeepBlue 5.0 delivers more performance with the same trust, embodying JA Solar's long‑standing commitment to reliable, high‑quality products. With this foundation, JA Solar continues to serve as a trusted global partner, providing developers with confidence, stability, and bankable returns in an increasingly dynamic and cost-sensitive global PV market.