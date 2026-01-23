SINGAPORE, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edufrienz 99 is a Singapore-based digital education platform and Asia's first platform dedicated to character education and Social Emotional Learning (SEL). The platform supports schools, educators, and families in strengthening children's holistic development beyond academic achievement.

Across Asia, children are facing increasing emotional pressures, digital distractions, and complex social environments. In response, governments and educators are placing greater emphasis on character education and SEL. Despite this shift, many schools and families continue to lack accessible and practical resources.

Edufrienz 99 addresses this gap through a comprehensive digital library of structured SEL curricula and character education resources. The platform includes teacher guides, character-based stories, videos, interactive activities, and 87 learning topics, heightening the importance of good character traits and 21st-century skills. Resources are made available through an annual subscription model starting at USD 2.49 per month. This approach makes quality character education accessible and affordable for schools and families.

Edufrienz 99 is designed for schools, educators, and parents. The platform combines digital games, printable worksheets, and activities. This approach supports learning through screens and encourages hands-on engagement in classrooms and at home through printed materials. It also supports more purposeful screen use.

"There is a growing awareness that children need more than academic success to thrive in an increasingly complex world," said Boon, General Manager of Edufrienz 99. "SEL has often been delivered through programs and in-person training, even in Western markets. EduFrienz introduces an easy-to-use SEL-centric digital library to support schools and families."

Beyond its core platform, Edufrienz 99 is developing original children's learning characters, including Spark Frienz and Lumi Frienz. These characters are learning companions to reinforce positive values through stories and guided activities. The company also works with partners on curriculum development and education-focused innovation.

Current initiatives include a co-creation with Dr Siti Mariam of Tink It on an executive functioning curriculum and an ongoing AR/VR project with a local polytechnic.

"Executive functioning skills help children manage their learning, emotions, and decisions," said Dr Siti, Education Specialist and Co-developer of the curriculum. "Our collaboration with Edufrienz 99 focuses on translating research into practical learning experiences for children," she added.

Edufrienz 99 is open to collaboration with education groups, distributors, NGOs, and organisations across Asia. Partnership opportunities include distribution tie-ups, content co-creation, and licensing initiatives to expand availability to practical and accessible character education globally.

Partnership & Media Enquiries